Yellowstone Season 4 Was Supposed To Release This Month, Where Is It?

The third season of the Kevin Costner show ended in a big way. Answers for what happens next with the Duttons are desperately needed. Moreover, they’re needed by a lot of people. Yellowstone was one of the most-streamed shows of 2021. Many binged the first three seasons, knowing that every year, the show releases the first episode of the new season around Father’s Day in June. However, that weekend came and went. Yellowstone season 4 was nowhere to be seen. We still don’t even have a trailer for the upcoming season. There has been no word from Paramount. Without offering any explanation or expectations for when the new season is coming, social media accounts for the series are being posted online, and hit with comments from fans wanting news.