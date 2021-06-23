Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Long after the genre’s heyday, Kevin Costner brought the Western back to the summer movie season

By Craig D. Lindsey
A.V. Club
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch This offers movie recommendations inspired by new releases, premieres, current events, or occasionally just our own inscrutable whims. This week: Against all odds, the event-movie movie season is in full swing, so it’s time once again to look back on unsung summer blockbusters—the flops, the critical bombs, or the merely forgotten Hollywood spectacles that deserve to be rescued from the trash bin of movie history.

www.avclub.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
John Ford
Person
Michael Gambon
Person
Budd Boetticher
Person
Robert Duvall
Person
Annette Bening
Person
James Russo
Person
Kim Coates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westerns#Movie Movie#The Hatfields Mccoys#Postman#Irish#Ford#Unforgiven Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
Wide Open Country

9 of the Best Quotes from Classic Western Movies

Back when Western stars were Hollywood superheroes, their greatest quotes made for instantly iconic one-liners. In more recent decades, cowboy movies provided contemporary actors a chance to follow the boot steps of the always quotable John Wayne and Clint Eastwood. The following eight western movie quotes demonstrate the frontier wisdom...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Yellowstone Finally Gets Season 4 Premiere Update, Reveals Fate Of Kevin Costner's John Dutton

At long last, Yellowstone has put a pause on celebrating past seasons' big moments and finally offered an official update about its future, even if the news isn't exactly as specific or as pleasurable as we'd hoped. Paramount Network dropped a brand new Season 4 teaser on its rabid fanbase, which not only offered up our very first look at Season 4 footage of Kevin Costner's John Dutton and Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler, but also confirmed that audiences will be waiting until the fall to witness the aftermath of Season 3's explosive finale.
Movieswcsx.com

Flea Lands Role in New Brad Pitt/Margot Robbie Film

Flea has had a number of memorable film roles over the years, and he’s adding another credit to his resume. Per Deadline, Flea has been cast in Babylon, which stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Very little is known about the plot of the film other than it’s based in 1920s Hollywood “…when the motion picture industry turned from silent film to talkies.”
Moviestheplaylist.net

Quentin Tarantino Would Love To Remake ‘First Blood’ With Adam Driver & Kurt Russell & Contemplated Making ‘Sgt. Rock’

Quentin Tarantino is an accomplished filmmaker and, now, a best-selling author. But, first and foremost, he’s a film fan. A massive film fan. So, during interviews (which he’s doing plenty of thanks to his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” novelization press tour), he’s quick to point out random filmmakers and features that he’s currently thinking about. In that sense, it’s easy to understand how Tarantino’s view of David O. Russell’s filmmaking career has led him to have a desire to hypothetically remake “First Blood.” Trust me, it takes a few logical leaps but Tarantino gets there.
MoviesNorwalk Hour

'No Sudden Move' Review: Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro in Steven Soderbergh's Playfully Dark '50s Noir

Steven Soderbergh is a fantastically eclectic filmmaker (you never know where he’s going to go next), but if you look back over his roughly 30 dramatic features it’s telling to consider how many of them are some variety of tricky old-school thriller or film noir powered by suspenseful screw-tightening. I’m talking about the “Ocean’s” trilogy, the ebullient Elmore Leonard adaptation “Out of Sight,” the redneck heist thriller “Logan Lucky,” the deconstructed gangster mystery “The Limey,” the brooding noir “The Underneath,” the small-town grunge noir “Bubble,” the sex-industry noir “The Girlfriend Experience,” and the true-life-bumbler noir “The Informant!” Soderbergh has a prankish side, but the truth is he would have been right at home in the ’40s or ’50 churning out moody black-and-white thrillers like Robert Siodmak or Joseph H. Lewis.
Celebritiescountryliving.com

Just 10 Steamy Photos of Kevin Costner Through the Years

Like the rest of us, Ree Drummond has a few celebrity crushes. Denzel Washington, Javier Bardem, Hugh Grant...the names go on! Oh, and her own husband. Ladd’s obviously first on the list. 😉. But there’s one rugged actor who is probably a close second to her own Marlboro Man, and...
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Trailer & Poster: Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones & Morgan Freeman Star In Hollywood Comedy THE COMEBACK TRAIL

Director George Gallo‘s The Comeback Trail looks to have shades of Mel Brooks‘ The Producers and Barry Sonnenfeld’s 1995 hit, Get Shorty. This remake of the Harry Hurwitz’s 1982 (scripted by Gallo and Josh Posner) stars Robert DeNiro and Zach Braff as movie producers who owe money to Morgan Freeman‘s mobster. They hire Tommy Lee Jones‘ ageing movie star for an insurance scam in the hope that he dies during the making of the movie. Things don’t go to plan.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Kevin Costner celebrates 30 years of 'Prince of Thieves'

June 19 (UPI) -- Film star Kevin Costner celebrated the 30th anniversary of his medieval adventure movie, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, with a Twitter post. "This week marked 30 years since Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves has been in the world. Hard to believe three decades have passed! I've loved hearing from fans their personal memories surrounding this movie. Is it a special one to you? Tell me why," Costner, 66, tweeted Friday, along with photos from the 1991 film.
MoviesThe Ringer

The Enduring Thrill Ride of Steven Soderbergh Heist Movies

This Thursday, the film No Sudden Move comes to HBO Max. It’s a period crime thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh, which centers on a scheme—oh, you stopped reading after “crime thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh,” didn’t you? Fair enough. After all, we have decades of evidence that this particular combination of genre and director produces consistently excellent results.