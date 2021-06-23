Cancel
The Latest: Euro 2020 breaking records for own-goals

By The Associated Press
dailyjournal.net
 8 days ago

This year’s European Championship is breaking tournament records for own-goals. Two own-goals scored by Slovakia in Spain’s 5-0 victory made it eight so far in the group stage at Euro 2020. There had been only nine own-goals in 40 years from the 1976 tournament through Euro 2016. The previous record...

www.dailyjournal.net
