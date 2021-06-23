Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Charles, LA

Cupid Shut Down the Championship City Event Last Night

By Erik Tee
Posted by 
107 JAMZ
107 JAMZ
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The response was overwhelming yesterday, as many came out to show support to our champions. We were able to celebrate eleven championships right here in Lake Charles, which is unheard of in many places. Sean Ardoin, who is truly an innovator in the city and someone who really cares about his community, spearheaded the event. He was able to secure various sponsors and organizations that didn't hesitate to come together for our children.

107jamz.com
Community Policy
107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
107 JAMZ

Southwest Louisiana Woman Wins Miss Louisiana Pageant

A Southwest Louisiana woman has taken home the honor of being crowned Miss Louisiana 2021. Julia Claire Williams is a graduate of Kinder High School and University of Louisiana in Monroe. Williams is excited that her win puts the city of Kinder on the map for a reason other than sports.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
107 JAMZ

The Mardi Gras Chicken Run Is Returning to Lake Charles

Last year did a number on the city of Lake Charles. At the top of the year, the pandemic hit us like a stack of bricks and then two hurricanes back to back basically finished what the pandemic started. So obviously, many of the events we were looking forward to or needed were not gonna happen. One of those events was the Mardi Gras Chicken Run. This was something that was done by Zydeco Artist and homeboy, Chris Ardoin.