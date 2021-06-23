Cupid Shut Down the Championship City Event Last Night
The response was overwhelming yesterday, as many came out to show support to our champions. We were able to celebrate eleven championships right here in Lake Charles, which is unheard of in many places. Sean Ardoin, who is truly an innovator in the city and someone who really cares about his community, spearheaded the event. He was able to secure various sponsors and organizations that didn't hesitate to come together for our children.107jamz.com