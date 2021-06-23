Cancel
Little Rock, AR

RIP Frank Bonner, Little Rock native and actor of “WKRP in Cincinnati” fame

By Stephanie Smittle
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 10 days ago
Belatedly, we mark the passing of Frank Bonner, the Little Rock native who brought a little bit of Arkansas Razorback spirit to each episode of “WJRP in Cincinnati” in his role as station sales manager Herb Tarlek. Bonner died Wednesday, June 16, at age 79 after suffering with Lewy body dementia.

