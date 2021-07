With the Arizona Basketball team still, months away from the 2021-22 season, Bennedict Mathurin will compete for the Canadian Olympic qualifying team. It has been a busy off-season for a few Arizona Basketball players, especially as Dalen Terry tried out with team USA for the FIBA U19 Tournament, while Azuolas Tubelis and Tautvilas Tubelis compete with Latvia, and Oumar Ballo competes with Mali. Well, Bennedict Mathurin is another Wildcat with a busy summer.