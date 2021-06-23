Ron DeSantis and the Show Me state give Arkansas a run for the money on legislative lunacy

Bad as the 2021 legislature was, the Arkansas General Assembly managed not to accomplish some of the assaults on freedom passed or under consideration in other states. In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis has added to a wave of mind-control legislation aimed at public schools a law to require public universities to survey staff and students on their political beliefs. This is freedom? This is constitutional? Consequences of not doing the survey are not spelled out, but legislators have talked of cutting funding. Consequences for students who crack wise, say with references to the First Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, also are unclear. This man wants to be the next president, BTW.