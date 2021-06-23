Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Asian shares mostly higher after listless session on Wall St

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lwaho_0adGg8Hd00

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Thursday after a listless day of trading on Wall Street as the recent bout of nerves over Federal Reserve policy fades.

Markets advanced in Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong while Sydney and Shanghai declined.

Markets have calmed notably since the Federal Reserve surprised investors last week by saying it could start raising short-term interest rates by late 2023, earlier than expected.

The super-low rates the Fed engineered to carry the economy through the pandemic have propped up prices across markets, and any change would be a big deal. That’s why the Fed’s announcement triggered an immediate drop for stocks and rise in Treasury yields.

Now, investors are focusing more on how it may be still be years before the first rate hike hits, particularly as Fed officials say they still see the high inflation sweeping the economy as only a temporary problem.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index edged less than 0.1% higher to 28,888.52 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng also was less than 0.1% higher. In Seoul, the Kospi added 0.3% to 3,286.00.

The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.2% to 3,561.01, while Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% lower.

Shares rose in India and Taiwan but fell in Southeast Asia.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% to 4,241.84 after meandering between very modest gains and losses. It’s 0.3% below its record high set a week and a half ago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% to 33,874.24, while the Nasdaq composite added to its record set a day before, inching up 0.1% to 14,271.73.

Most stocks in the S&P 500 fell, but gains for financial companies and others that do best when the economy is healthy helped limit the losses.

Before the Fed raises rates for the first time since 2018, it will likely first have to reduce the bond purchases it’s making to keep longer-term interest rates low. Then it will actually begin tapering, before ending tapering and then signaling that a rate hike is coming.

In the meantime, the economy continues to roar higher, and corporate profits are soaring.

If higher inflation persists, the central bank will have to get more aggressive about raising rates.

The latest data on inflation will come on Friday with the release of the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge. It will cover May, which the consumer price index has already said saw year-over-year inflation of 5%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury inched up to 1.49% from 1.48% late Wednesday.

Preliminary readings on the economy in June from IHS Markit showed manufacturing is growing at a stronger pace than economists expected, but growth for services industries fell short of forecasts.

Sales of new homes in May also failed to meet economists' forecasts, with the second straight monthly decline. Apart from a shortage of homes on the market, inflation has also been driving prices higher because of increased costs for lumber and other building materials.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil picked up 8 cents to $73.16 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 23 cents to $73.08 per barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 6 cents to $74.56 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 111.00 Japanese yen from 110.99 yen. The euro slipped to $1.1926 from $1.1930.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
762K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall St#Short Term Interest Rates#Asian#Ap#Treasury#Hang Seng#S P#Nasdaq#The Federal Reserve#Ihs Markit#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
Place
Asia
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
World
Country
India
News Break
Markets
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksPosted by
WDBO

Wall Street hits another record; energy stocks, banks gain

Stocks finished broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday, adding to the gains that helped the market close out its best first half of a year since the dotcom bubble. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, marking its sixth straight gain and fourth consecutive record high. The price of U.S. crude oil rose more than 2%, giving a boost to energy companies. Bond yields edged higher and helped lift bank stocks. Health care and communication companies also helped lift the market. The consumer staples sector was the only laggard, weighed down by a pullback in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance.
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks mostly higher on first day of Q3 trading

Wall Street stocks were mostly in the green early on Thursday amid a flurry of data points. As of 1525 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.24% at 34,583.61, while the S&P 500 was 0.28% firmer at 4,309.45 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.02% weaker at 14,501.27.
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Stocks higher to kick off Q3 with payrolls on deck

* Energy tops S&P sector gainers; staples sole decliner. July 1 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STOCKS HIGHER TO KICK OFF Q3 WITH PAYROLLS ON DECK (1605. EDT/2005 GMT) Major...
EconomyPosted by
WDBO

Global shares rise, China falls after tough talk from Xi

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares were mostly higher Friday, though markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong declined a day after the Chinese Communist Party marked its centenary with tough talk by President Xi Jinping. France's CAC 40 edged down nearly 0.1% to 6,548.52. German's DAX gained 0.2% to 15,629.70....
Businesswhtc.com

Fed, ECB minutes and all eyes on China inflation

(Reuters) – Minutes of the June meetings of the U.S. Fed and the ECB, plus the latest inflation data from China – here’s a rapid tour of next week’s top economic events and themes to be covered by Reuters bureaus. UNITED STATES. The week after the U.S. payrolls report is...
StocksDetroit News

US stocks are mixed as market heads for a 5th quarterly gain

Stocks were mixed Wednesday as traders await the latest U.S. monthly jobs report due out Friday. Even with the mixed performance, the market is on pace to close out its fifth straight winning quarter, continuing to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 index was up 0.1% as of...
Stocksaudacy.com

Wall Street closes out its 5th straight quarterly gain

Wall Street closed out its fifth straight quarterly gain, continuing its comeback from a steep drop in early 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% Wednesday, bringing its advance over the past three months to 8.2% and 14.4% for the first half of the year. Optimism over the economy’s prospects as coronavirus restrictions continue to lift has sent the market to a series of record highs, including the third straight for the S&P 500. Trading Wednesday was relatively subdued as investors wait for the government’s monthly jobs report due out Friday.
ForexTV.com

Gold Futures Down Marginally As Dollar Ticks Higher

Gold prices are edging lower Wednesday morning with traders largely staying cautious as they look ahead to U.S. jobs data for clues about the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance. The dollar’s modest uptick is also weighing on gold prices. The dollar index has pared some gains after advancing to 92.16....
Marketsinvezz.com

DXY: Is the US dollar index a good buy in July 2021?

The US dollar index was in a strong bullish trend in June 2021. The index rallied after the stellar US economic data and the hawkish Fed. It could keep rising as bulls target the next key resistance at $93.5. The US dollar index (DXY) rallied in June as investors reacted...
StocksDetroit News

US stocks close mixed; banks gain after raising dividends

New York – Major U.S. stock indexes drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street Tuesday, while gains for a handful of big tech companies like Apple and Microsoft nudged the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite higher. That despite the fact that most stocks in the S&P 500 fell. The index closed up less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%.
StocksJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Stocks hold steady at records in quiet day on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks drifted further into record heights in a listless day of trading on Tuesday, as Wall Street waits for the heavyweight economic data due out at the end of the week. The S&P 500 inched up by 1.19 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,291.80...
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. edges higher as S&P, Nasdaq rise to record closes

On Tuesday, a slew of Wall St. stock indices had closed out the session in an affirmative territory, mostly buoyed up by the so-called tech-related growth stocks alongside Apple Inc following an upbeat US Consumer Confidence report, while benchmark S&P 500 had clocked a fourth straight session of record closing in a row.
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Wednesday, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street as the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 hit fresh closing highs. However, concerns about the spread of the highly contagious Covid-19 delta variant in Europe and Asia, and the resultant lockdowns and fresh restrictions on travel in several countries are weighing on market sentiment. Asian markets closed mostly lower on Tuesday.
StocksDailyFx

Dow Jones Steady as Tech Stocks Rally, Hang Seng May Rebound

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed +0.03%, +0.03% and +0.33% respectively. A lab report showed that Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine is effective against the Delta variant viral strain. Asia-Pacific markets are positioned to trade slightly higher. China NBS manufacturing PMI in focus. Delta Variant, Moderna’ Vaccine, NBS PMI,...