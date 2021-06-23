Cancel
Edinburg, TX

Op-Ed: 87th Legislative Session Overview: Rio Grande Valley

By TBB Staff
texasborderbusiness.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumn by State Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, June 2021. Every legislative session is different. With such a big state, we never know what challenges we will have to address. This past session, addressing the impact the coronavirus pandemic had on our economy, our schools, our healthcare system, and our workforce was a priority. Just as important was addressing the serious shortfalls in the Public Utility Commission and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ management of our electricity grid during Winter Storm Uri. It was equally important that we passed a state budget that takes care of the needs of our state and our communities to help us recover from these challenges.

