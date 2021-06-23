Cancel
Sports

Keith Tottenham

By L.A. McKeown
tctmd.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeith Tottenham, BSN, has been with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for two decades. He was nominated for a profile based on being “a tireless advocate for the lab and the patients who took on an extraordinary leadership role during the pandemic.”. How did you start out in nursing?. Well,...

www.tctmd.com
Sports
Healthoutsourcing-pharma.com

Experts to talk rare and orphan diseases, patient experience at webinar

On July 7, a group of seasoned industry leaders will offer insights at Rare/orphan diseases, special patient population, a focused, free online event. While one rare disease might impact a relatively small segment of the global population, added up the patients living with these conditions are a big deal. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), there are approximately 7,000 rare diseases affecting between 2m and 30m people in the US alone—about one in every 10 people in the country.
Skin CareNew Jersey Monthly

Keith Appelbaum, DMD, MS

7 Years As A Top Dentist: 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021. Known for his meticulous skills, Dr. Keith Appelbaum is passionate about saving teeth, which is his focus as an endodontist. Whether diagnosing oral pain or performing root canals or root-end surgery, Dr. Appelbaum applies cutting-edge technology. He treats patients with the aid of a surgical microscope to ensure the best outcomes and uses 3-D imaging to diagnose difficult cases. Associate Dr. Irina Zagarodny joined the practice in the fall of 2017. “We spend time educating our patients about their treatment options,” Dr. Appelbaum says. “We want to reassure them that we have their best interest at heart.”
Healthpharmacytimes.com

The Impact of ACCC’s Multiple Myeloma Dispensing Project on the Field

Kirollos Hanna, PharmD, BCPS, BCOP, assistant professor of pharmacy at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and the oncology pharmacy manager at M Health Fairview - Maple Grove, discusses the potential impact of ACCC's Multiple Myeloma Dispensing Project on the field. Pharmacy Times interviewed Kirollos Hanna, PharmD, BCPS, BCOP, assistant...
Medical & Biotechcontagionlive.com

Gilead Submits FDA NDA for Lenacapavir

The therapy would be the first capsid inhibitor and the only HIV treatment option administered every 6 months. Gilead announced it has submitted paperwork for a new drug application (NDA) for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. Lenacapavir was developed in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of...
Collegeswesternu.edu

WesternU College of Pharmacy professor awarded NIH grant

Western University of Health Sciences College of Pharmacy Associate Professor David Jesse Sanchez, PhD, was awarded an R21 grant in the amount of $347,212 from the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for the project, “Disruption of Type I Interferon Induction by a KSHV Homologue of IPS-1.”
Medical & Biotechaustinnews.net

Viewpoint Molecular Targeting(R) Appoints Ewa Matczak MD, as Chief Medical Officer

Medical oncologist specializing in hematology/oncology with 10 years of clinical and translational medicine research and 20 years of experience in early- and late-stage drug development at multiple leading global pharmaceutical companies. CORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. ('Viewpoint' or the 'Company'), a radiopharmaceutical...
Healthmassdevice.com

Neuroelectrics wins FDA breakthrough device designation for its epilepsy-treating neuromod

Brain stimulation tech developer Neuroelectrics announced today that it’s secured FDA breakthrough device designation for its Starstim neuromodulation platform to treat refractory focal epilepsy. Starstim includes transcranial electrical stimulation (tES), personalized treatment protocols and a secure cloud-based mechanism to deliver treatment anywhere. “We are excited to receive the FDA Breakthrough...
Canceronclive.com

Mason Spotlights on Surgical Implications of New Lung Cancer Developments

David P. Mason, MD, discusses new neoadjuvant and adjuvant developments in the treatment of patients with non–small cell lung cancer, as well as what those data mean from a surgical perspective. Ongoing education is imperative for lung cancer surgeons, according to David P. Mason, MD, so that they are continuously...
Diseases & Treatmentssciencecodex.com

Older patients with heart failure denied effective treatments

Sophia Antipolis - 1 July 2021: Heart failure patients aged 80 and above are less likely to receive recommended therapies and dosages compared to their younger counterparts, according to research presented today at Heart Failure 2021, an online scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).1. "Guidelines recommend the...
Jobstctmd.com

Network to Work: Four Tips to Matching Into Interventional Cardiology Fellowship

Matching into a subspecialty fellowship can be very stressful, especially when applying for interventional cardiology, one of the fastest growing and evolving medical fields. Fortunately for me, my path to becoming an interventional cardiology fellow was clear from the beginning, so I was ready to apply by the second year of my cardiovascular disease fellowship at Michigan State University McLaren Macomb, Detroit. However, even being at one of the finest institutions and leading hubs of the interventional world, I had to make sure that people knew how interested I was in securing a fellowship spot.
Industryalzheimersnewstoday.com

Lilly’s Donanemab Granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Status

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has named Eli Lilly’s donanemab a breakthrough therapy for treating Alzheimer’s disease, the company announced in a press release. Lilly said it intends to submit a biologics license application or BLA — which would allow it to market donanemab in the U.S. — to the FDA later this year.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Ailawadhi on Next Steps With Lisaftoclax in CLL

Sikander Ailawadhi, MD, discusses the next steps with lisaftoclax in chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Sikander Ailawadhi, MD, consultant, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Department of Internal Medicine, professor of medicine, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Departments of Medicine and Cancer Biology, Mayo Clinic, discusses the next steps with lisaftoclax in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). During...
Fort Worth, TXhealthitanalytics.com

Using SDOH Data to Boost Population Health Management in Alzheimer’s

- The Institute for Translational Research at The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth is providing scientists with early demographic and social determinants of health (SDOH) data to help them understand the biology of Alzheimer’s disease. The boost in data quality will assist providers in improving population health management for diverse communities and eliminate health disparities.
IndustryDOT med

Industry grapples with efficacy, cost questions for new Alzheimer's treatments

Medical experts, regulators, industry, and deficit hawks continue to clash over the FDA’s decision to grant accelerated approval to Biogen Inc.’s Alzheimer's treatment Aduhelm (aducanumab), prompting renewed interest in this class of drugs. For nearly two decades, those affected by Alzheimer’s have been frustrated by a dearth of new treatment...
Healthtctmd.com

ISAR-REACT 5: Subanalysis of PCI Patients Confirms Prasugrel Superiority

Among patients with ACS who undergo PCI, a prasugrel-based strategy is superior to one using ticagrelor in terms of all-cause death, MI, and stroke at 12 months, according to a prespecified subanalysis of the ISAR-REACT 5 trial. Researchers here had narrowed their focus to only patients who actually were treated...
Public Healthtctmd.com

Big Downturn in CVD Procedures Seen During COVID-19’s First Wave

Cardiovascular procedures for coronary lesions and failing aortic valves declined significantly when COVID-19 struck the United States last year, but the decrease in procedural volume did not affect all patients equally, according to a new study. When procedural volumes decreased in early 2020, women, the elderly, those insured by Medicare,...
Cancerthedallasnews.net

94% of patients with cancer respond well to COVID vaccines

Washington [US], July 1 (ANI): According to a new study, nearly all patients with cancer developed a good immune response to the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines three to four weeks after receiving their second dose. However, the fact that a small group of the patients exhibited no response raised questions about...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Hubbard on the Utility of MRD Assessment for Stage II CRC

Joleen M. Hubbard, MD, discusses the utility of minimal residual disease assessment for stage II colorectal cancer. Joleen M. Hubbard, MD, associate professor of oncology, consultant, practice chair, and vice chair, Division of Medical Oncology, Department of Oncology, Mayo Clinic, discusses the utility of minimal residual disease (MRD) assessment for stage II colorectal cancer (CRC).
HealthBirmingham Star

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) and it's treatment

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/Target Media): Medical science is undoubtedly reaching new heights day by day. One prominent therapy, HBOT, is an example of the same. Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) is a treatment method in which patients are made to breathe 100% oxygen in a chamber to heal complex wounds and infected tissues which have been worsened due to their medical condition.