Keith Tottenham

Matching into a subspecialty fellowship can be very stressful, especially when applying for interventional cardiology, one of the fastest growing and evolving medical fields. Fortunately for me, my path to becoming an interventional cardiology fellow was clear from the beginning, so I was ready to apply by the second year of my cardiovascular disease fellowship at Michigan State University McLaren Macomb, Detroit. However, even being at one of the finest institutions and leading hubs of the interventional world, I had to make sure that people knew how interested I was in securing a fellowship spot.