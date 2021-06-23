Cancel
FixMyCar adding memberships to mobile car-repair service

By Bruce Davis
Tire Business
 8 days ago

DETROIT — FixMyCar Inc., a mobile car repair business in business since 2018, is launching a membership program designed to save customers money and give them "peace of mind" when it comes to car repair and maintenance. "Traditionally, automotive repair is a big hassle for most people because scheduling an...

www.tirebusiness.com
