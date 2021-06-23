Cancel
West Hollywood, CA

'Walk The Walk' aims to get people talking about gender

WEHOville.com
WEHOville.com
 8 days ago
In celebration of LGBTQIA+ PRIDE, Invertigo Dance Theatre invites you to virtually walk the borders of gendered embodiment in its newest dance theatre project: Walk the Walk. Participants chosen from an open application process will collaborate in an exploratory space where stories, movement, and pedestrian choreographies weave a collective tale of our daily walk as trans, nonbinary, intersex, and gender nonconforming people. The project is funded in part by an arts grant from the City of West Hollywood.

WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

West Hollywood, CA
WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California's most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

