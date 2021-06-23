‘Walk The Walk’ aims to get people talking about gender

The City of West Hollywood will host a panel discussion regarding the documentary film, “Disarm Hate.”. Five years ago, the news of Pulse Orlando nightclub shocked and devastated the LGBTQ community. One man, a hairdresser and activist from New Jersey, Jason Hayes, decided to do something. Without experience, money or celebrity backing, he began organizing a national rally for gun violence prevention and LGBTQ civil rights to be held in Washington D.C only two months after Pulse. He called the rally DISARM HATE. Meanwhile, on the other side of the map, nine strangers from Los Angeles, made it their life’s mission to get to DISARM HATE to stand behind Jason. Along the way, they stopped at sites where other LGBTQ people were murdered with firearms in order to have a discussion about two of America’s most polarizing past times: hate and guns.