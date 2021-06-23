‘Walk The Walk’ aims to get people talking about gender
In celebration of LGBTQIA+ PRIDE, Invertigo Dance Theatre invites you to virtually walk the borders of gendered embodiment in its newest dance theatre project: Walk the Walk. Participants chosen from an open application process will collaborate in an exploratory space where stories, movement, and pedestrian choreographies weave a collective tale of our daily walk as trans, nonbinary, intersex, and gender nonconforming people. The project is funded in part by an arts grant from the City of West Hollywood.wehoville.com