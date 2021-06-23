Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Colaburate Inc. Unveils Global Educational Technology App ETLEE Designed for Digital Learning

By PRWeb
Times Union
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleETLEE, an education and training platform delivers engaging, secure learning experiences for students. Today, edtech startup Colaburate Inc. announced the launch of ETLEE to advance the next chapter of the global AI education market. ETLEE is a secure place for students to showcase achievements and leverage technology to accelerate their...

www.timesunion.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Learning#Design#Apple Id#Startup#Etlee#The Ios App Store#Google Play Store#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
Country
India
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Computers
News Break
Google
Related
Cell Phonesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Mobile App Development Agency Confianz Global Inc. Rebrands Services Arm as 'StackBench' Launching its Products for Exponential Growth

First-generation immigrant's 13-year-old mobile app development agency has helped hundreds of customers while creating more jobs in the United States and India. Its rebranding comes on top of its success, but the agency is committed to solving critical problems using innovative, cutting-edge OpenSource technology without breaking its customers' bank. CHARLOTTE,...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

CYPHER LEARNING Raises $40 Million Growth Equity Round From Invictus Growth Partners To Accelerate Innovation In The Global Business And K-20 Education Market

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CYPHER LEARNING, a leading provider of learning management systems ("LMS") for enterprises and educational institutions, announced today that it has raised a $40 million growth equity round from Invictus Growth Partners ("Invictus"), marking its first outside financing. The investment will be used to accelerate the sales, marketing, and development of its cutting-edge learning platform, and build on its profitability. Invictus Co-founder and Managing Partner, John DeLoche, will be joining CYPHER LEARNING's Board of Directors.
Cell PhonesThe Windows Club

Best Educational apps for Microsoft Teams

If you are a teacher or student, who often spends time on online classes using Microsoft Teams, these education apps for Microsoft Teams can help you do more within moments. Whether you are a teacher, who teaches students, or a student, who attends various school or college classes – you would find this article handy.
Technologyalbuquerqueexpress.com

VirExit Technologies, Inc. Poised For Third Quarter Launch Of Full Educational Portal Focused On Wellness, Health And Safety

Portal pairs with the SaferPlace Market and offers subscription-based educational tools for businesses and consumers. RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) is pleased to announce it will launch its proprietary wellness, health and safety portal soon. The portal focuses on both corporations and consumers. Experts on this heavily content-driven site will address numerous aspects of today's greatest challenges: returning to work safely, maintaining a mindful and productive state, and the effective exercising of safety precautions.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Ibex Work@Home Technology Suite Accelerates The Digital Transformation Of Global Customer Experience Operations

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a global leader in business process outsourcing (BPO) and end-to-end customer engagement technology solutions, today announced key enhancements to its Work@Home product suite. These solutions are key components of the ibex Wave X technology platform and are integral in driving superior operational excellence and innovation in a work at home setting.
EducationHoughton Lake Resorter

GLOBAL EDUCATION

GLOBAL EDUCATION Fourth graders in Amy Koupal’s class at Collins Upper Elementary expected to complete their paper-maché globe project this week, by marking the continents. Last week, the class finish...
Paypalhypepotamus.com

Brunch & Learn: Learn Web Design & UX Design

Brunch and Learn is an event launched by me, Instructor Travis A. Reeves, to educate adults (ages 21+) on computer programming and website design. People often have the perception that web design is difficult, but Brunch & Learn is an opportunity to have fun learning computer programming in a relaxed and interactive environment. I look forward to teaching you HTML, CSS, and JavaScript language while also teaching you how to build your own personal website! The theme I will be teaching you for the web design portion of the class will be geared toward E-commerce where you will learn how to place PayPal buttons and build items to sell on your webpage. In addition to learning web design, I will also be doing a lesson on mobile app design. Brunch appetizers, wine, mimosas, and light refreshments will be provided. I look forward to seeing everyone for a fun afternoon of coding, learning, brunching, and sipping.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Digital English Language Learning Market In APAC In Education Services Industry|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the digital English language learning market in APAC and it is poised to grow by USD 5.61 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Cell Phonesdallassun.com

HeyPal(TM) Achieves Top 10 Rank in 25 Countries Among iOS Education Apps During First Week of Global Launch

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms to disrupt conventional industries, is pleased to announce its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp.'s HeyPal™ App achieved Top 10 rank among iOS Education Apps in 25 countries over the past week. According to data from https://appfigures.com/, the newly released social messaging platform for language exchange also reached Top 25 rank among Education Apps in 40 countries, and ranked as high as #46 in the US which placed HeyPal™ right between Rosetta Stone Language Learning App and PBS Kids Education Games App.
Technologydig-in.com

Learn how to augment your team with digital technology

While insurance has increasingly used information technology to gain efficiencies and reduce costs, it is still a very people driven industry, with personal interactions driving much of the business and relationships. But COVID-19 has changed the landscape of personal interactions, affecting business relationships and revenue. Insurers will need to learn...
Businessfloridanewswire.com

E-commerce Behavioral AI Leader Fanplayr Expands in MENA with Woman-led Reseller Magnify Solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jun 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fanplayr, the leader in online behavioral personalization and artificial intelligence, announces it will continue its global expansion with a presence in the Middle East and North Africa through a partnership with Magnify Solutions – a woman-led reseller based in Dubai. The new partnership will allow Fanplayr to bring its full line of e-commerce behavioral products and patented Segmentation-as-a-Service to major manufacturers and businesses operating in MENA and nearby regions.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Emerson Electric (EMR), PureCycle Technologies (PTC) Sign Multi-year Global Agreement for Digital Technologies and Services

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Global industrial software and technology leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) announced today the signing of a multi-year agreement with PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) to provide advanced digital technologies and automation for a network of global facilities, enabling large-scale recycling of a common "“ but rarely recycled "“ plastic.
Softwareaithority.com

Check Point Software Technologies Transforms Hybrid Data Center Security With on-Demand Scalability and Simplified Management in the Cloud

The new Check Point R81.10 software, Check Point Quantum Maestro 175 and Check Point Quantum Smart-1 Security Management appliances provide advanced protection for complex hybrid data centers with brisk operations and an ultra-scalable platform. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has extended the...
Softwareaithority.com

ViewSonic myViewBoard Suite Leads Evolution Of Learning Environments With Expanded Tools For Collaborative Classroom Transitions

The myViewBoard Manager Advanced, myViewBoard Clips and myViewBoard Classroom 3.0 Enhances Digital Classrooms and Device Management. ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, introduces the expansion of tools in the myViewBoard™ software suite that assists in the transition of the digital classroom. As one of the fastest growing EdTech solutions in digital learning, the myViewBoard software suite continues to lead the market with educator-centric management features that transform remote and hybrid learning.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

North America Digital language learning Market 2021 Should Reflect a Holistic Expansion in the Coming Year: Babbel, Fluenz, Pearson PLC, Preply, Inc., Rosetta Stone, Inc., Verbling, Inc., Yabla, Inc

North America digital language learning the market is expected to grow from US$ 999.9 Mn in 2018 to US$ 1842.0 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 7.2% from the year 2018 to 2027. According to The Business Market Insights North America Digital language learning Market report...
Economybloomberglaw.com

Design and Timing of Digital Tax Removal Key to Global Deal

G-20 ministers will try to reach high-level global tax deal in July. Ending digital tax laws in individual countries is a key part of global tax overhaul efforts, but reaching that goal will require negotiators to tackle tough questions of how and when the measures should be rolled back. The...