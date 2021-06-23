5 Signs a Credit Card Balance Transfer Could Be Right for You

Because consumers have lately been spending increasing amounts on services and experiences that had been denied them by the COVID-19 pandemic, and on discretionary items that they could not afford last year due to unemployment, credit card transactions are on the rise. So, we think it could be wise to bet on shares of credit card companies American Express (AXP), Capital One (COF), Discover (DFS), and Synchrony (SYF). They are well positioned to capitalize on this trend.Credit card usage and other online payment methods increased significantly over the past year as people increasingly relied on digital modes of payment necessitated by their remote lifestyles. But with the fast-paced economic recovery this year—aided by rapid coronavirus vaccinations—spending on services and discretionary items has increased significantly. According to the Commerce Department, overall consumer spending remained flat in May because a $71.5 billion decrease in spending for goods was balanced by a $74.3 billion jump in spending on services.