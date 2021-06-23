Centene dedicates East Coast HQ in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — It was the type of event that, perhaps, hadn’t taken place in more than a year. On Monday morning, some of the top elected officials, executives and other leaders in Charlotte congregated in one place, maskless, to dedicate Centene Corp.’s East Coast headquarters.

It’s a stark contrast to when the St. Louis-based health-insurance company officially committed to bringing at least 3,237 jobs to the Queen City — done over a virtual news conference on July 1, 2020.

At Monday’s event, Gov. Roy Cooper touted the role of vaccines in allowing such a gathering to take place. Centene Chairman and CEO Michael Neidorff spoke at the event, which also included remarks from Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and George Dunlap, chairman of the Mecklenburg County board of commissioners.

The first 800,000-square-foot office building at Centene’s University Research Park campus, off Governor Hunt Road, is on track to deliver next year. The nine-story building broke ground in August, shortly after Centene committed to Charlotte.

