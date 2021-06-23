What if the 12-team College Football Playoff format began in 2014?

The Blue-Chip Ratio is the minimum level of recruiting needed to win a national championship in college football over the last decade. Since its inception in 2013, I've tracked and published the teams who have met the standard. It’s not the most complicated calculation in the world, but it’s a great way to figure out the top 10 percent or so of the teams in the sport which can actually take home the title. Put simply, to win the national championship, college football teams need to sign more four- and five-star recruits (AKA “Blue Chips”) than two- and three-star players over the previous four recruiting classes.