What if the 12-team College Football Playoff format began in 2014?

By Amy Daughters
fbschedules.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been seven years since the four-team College Football Playoff scheme replaced the BCS in 2014. Since then, the CFP committee has filled 28 precious bracket spots with a mere 11 programs, five of which have filled 22 (or all but 6) of the slots. While it’s exciting to consider what the proposed 12-team expansion would do to unlock opportunity for the rest of the field, the best way to gauge its potential impact might be to look backwards.

#College Football Playoff#Football History#Playoff Format#Ohio State#American Football#Bcs#Cfp
