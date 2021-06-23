US corn acreage estimate for 2021-22 likely to rise in upcoming USDA report: sources

CHICAGO, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures dropped on Friday on profit taking after rallying earlier this week, while MGEX spring wheat edged higher on worries about drought hurting U.S. harvests, analysts said. * Expectations for farmers to harvest the U.S. hard red winter wheat crop weighed on K.C. wheat futures, analysts said. * The U.S. spring wheat crop in the Dakotas remains under threat from hot, dry weather, traders said. * CBOT and K.C. wheat eased after rallying on Wednesday due to spillover strength from the neighboring corn and soybean markets. The U.S. Department of Agriculture ignited the rallies by estimating that U.S. farmers planted fewer corn and soy acres than analysts expected. * Traders took profits and adjusted positions ahead of the Independence Day holiday weekend in the United States. Markets will be closed on Monday. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat ended down 12-3/4 cents at $6.52-3/4 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery was 19 cents lower at $6.19-1/2 a bushel and MGEX September spring wheat was up 2 cents at $8.38-3/4. * MGEX spring wheat this week rallied to its highest price since 2013. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)