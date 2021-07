I'm a Jersey girl through and through which means a lot of things but for purposes of this post let's focus on the fact that Jersey girls LOVE getting their nails done. When I'm sensible, I'll just get a gel manicure (Lincoln Park After Dark and Bubble Bath from O.P.I are my staples). When I'm feelin' myself I'll go alllllll in and get long, coffin shaped fake nails with art. So, for the 4th of July I was looking online for creative ideas and what I saw next had me speechless, literally words could not come out of my mouth and I talk for a living. I stumbled across the most jaw-droppingly worst manicure EVER.