Lyons Road to close next month for bridge replacement in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TWP., Montgomery County — Lyons Road between Yankee Street and Washington Church Road will close July 12 for a bridge replacement over Holes Creek.

The closure is expected to last until Nov. 12, according to the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office.

The engineer’s office said the detour for people driving west on Lyons will be to go south on Yankee Street, west on Spring Valley Pike and north on Washington Church Road. People travelling east should go north on state Route 741, east on state Route 725 and then south on Yankee Street.

The road will be closed about 150 feet west of the bridge to Yankee Street.

“Businesses at the east end of the project, at the intersection of Lyons Road and Yankee Street, will be accessed from their Yankee Street entrances,” the engineer’s office said. “All other businesses along Lyons Road will be accessible from Lyons Road.”

Brumbaugh Construction is the contractor hired to replace the bridge.

