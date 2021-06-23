Cancel
Whitewater, WI

Whitewater Chamber hosts member meeting, awards presentation

Daily Jefferson County Union
 8 days ago

WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Member Meeting and Awards Presentation virtually April 29 at 6 p.m. During the event members reviewed the chamber’s activities and initiatives of 2020, shared the State of the Chamber with attendees, communicated its post-pandemic vision and focus, and recognized some individuals and businesses for their efforts to keep Whitewater moving forward over the past year.

