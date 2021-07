The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity has announced $2 million in COVID-19 workplace safety grants. The department has released the following:. As the economy continues to open back up and employers strive to keep their employees, customers and communities safe from COVID-19, the State of Michigan has launched another round of funding for the Michigan COVID-19 Safety Grant Program. These grants will provide small businesses, including eligible childcare centers, matching funds of up to $10,000 to decrease the risk of COVID-19 spread through safety and health-related equipment purchased and training.