ZWINGLE —U.S. Marshals who’ve been tracking an accused drug dealer through several states for the past year arrested the man on an Iowa farm late yesterday afternoon. In June of last year, 39-year-old Untavious Davenport was indicted by a Missouri grand jury on federal charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl. U.S. Marshals were called in after Davenport fled Missouri. They followed a trail to Chicago, then through other states, and ultimately to a rural area just north of the town of Zwingle, which has fewer the 100 residents.