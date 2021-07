The County of Riverside has vacated portions of the former alignment of Leon Road while also approving a maintenance agreement for that French Valley land. The Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0, June 15 to vacate portions of the former Leon Road alignment, to approve a maintenance agreement with the Valley-Wide Recreation and Park District, and to find the vacation and maintenance agreement categorically exempt from California Environmental Quality Act review. The realignment of Leon Road created portions which are no longer needed for traffic circulation. The county still needs some portions of the former road for access and circulation, so those will not be vacated. The Eastern Municipal Water District owns and operates a booster station along Leon Road, so the vacati.