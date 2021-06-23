Cancel
Fourth Annual AI Breakthrough Awards Program Honors "Breakthrough" Artificial Intelligence Technologies

By PRWeb
Times Union
 8 days ago

International Awards Program Recognizes Standout AI and Machine Learning Solutions and Companies. AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced the results of its fourth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in artificial intelligence related technology solutions across the globe.

www.timesunion.com
Portsmouth, NHSeacoast Online

IT Insight: IT skills in great demand

Like almost every other industry, the Information Technology sector needs talented, trained employees. Within this industry, growth is much faster than other industries, at 11% projected growth between 2019-2029, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. With great reliance on data management, analysis, and storage as well as cyber security and cloud computing, demand for these workers is intense.
Small Businessmartechseries.com

Zammo.ai Conversational AI Platform Named “Best Transactional Bot Solution” in 2021 AI Breakthrough Awards

Zammo brings the Power of the Voice Economy to Leading Brands. Zammo.ai, the company accelerating the transition to the voice economy, today announced that it has been selected as the “Best Transactional Bot Solution” in the 2021 AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market.
Businesstechgig.com

Compass IDC plans to hire 200+ software engineers in India

Compass, Inc., a leading real estate technology company, today announced that it intends to double its headcount in India at the Compass India Development Centre (IDC) over the next few months. The. Compass IDC. has 200+ employees, with agile, highly-skilled software engineers and product teams who have developed multiple cloud-based...
Cambridge, MAPosted by
TheStreet

Summit Therapeutics To Present Breakthrough Research Updates At The 31st Annual ECCMID Conference, Including A Top-Rated EPoster

Cambridge, MA, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) (the "Company") today announced that members of our scientific team will present breakthrough research updates at the 31 st European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), which will be held virtually July 9 - 12. Our three posters to be presented are as follows, one of which was designated as a Top Rated ePoster by the ECCMID conference:
Times Union

Leading Tech Company, Xavor, Organizing Webinar on Computer Vision Applications in Industrial Monitoring

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. Xavor, a leading technology company based in Irvine, Calif., is hosting a webinar on ‘Industrial Monitoring Using Computer Vision’ on July 8. Eminent AI scientist Dr. Usman Ghani and AI engineer Farhan Azhar will share real-life examples of computer vision deployment in manufacturing units to make intelligent decisions and drive growth in business.
TechnologyTimes Union

TRIYAM meets excellent cybersecurity requirements in KLAS and CENSINET Report 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. TRIYAM, a leading provider in EHR Data Archival and legacy application management, announced that it participated in an assessment done by Censinet cybersecurity along with KLAS that revealed its excellent cybersecurity preparedness. Triyam has the highest cybersecurity requirements in network security, data protection, identity and access management, legal and regulatory, and resiliency.
Businesstechgig.com

Birlasoft fortifies its Cloud-First Strategy as an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner

Birlasoft Ltd, part of the USD 2.4 billion diversified CK Birla Group today announced that it has achieved Advanced Consulting Partner status in the. status further strengthens Birlasoft’s cloud portfolio and will enable the company to leverage AWS to accelerate its enterprise clients’ digital transformation journeys. With over three decades...
SoftwareTimes Union

Insuresoft's Diamond Platform Successfully Completes SOC® 2 Type 1 Examination

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. Insuresoft, a leading provider of mission-critical core insurance software for property & casualty insurers, announced the successful completion of their 2021 System and Organizational Controls (SOC) 2® Type 1 examination. The audit, conducted by 360 Advanced, affirms that Insuresoft's practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, processing integrity & confidentiality.
Businessmartechseries.com

Capgemini and Dassault Systèmes Accelerate their Alliance Partnership to help Organizations Evolve Towards Becoming Intelligent Enterprises

Capgemini and Dassault Systèmes recognize that a business transformation approach which has been tested in order to reduce risks and optimize results requires a commitment for the business transformation rate of clients. Together they announce work on a joint collaboration which will help address challenges around intelligent products and systems, intelligent operations, and intelligent support and services through new capabilities. Anchored in Capgemini’s conviction that the future of industry is intelligent, the new alliance partnership combines Capgemini’s deep sector, technology and data experience with Dassault Systèmes’ cutting edge 3DEXPERIENCE platform to assist clients through each stage of their intelligent transformation journey.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Associated Press

Medidata Acorn AI Synthetic Control Arm® Named “Best AI-based Solution for Healthcare” by 2021 AI Breakthrough Awards

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 30, 2021-- Medidata, a Dassault Systemes company, today announced that the Medidata Acorn AI Synthetic Control Arm ® (SCA) has been awarded “Best AI-based Solution for Healthcare″ in this year’s AI Breakthrough Awards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005798/en/. Medidata Acorn AI...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

States Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Accenture, Microsoft, IBM

JCMR recently Announced States Public Cloud Management and Security Services study with 200+ market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on "Global States Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market. Global States Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market allows you to get different methods for maximizing your profit. The research study provides estimates for States Public Cloud Management and Security Services Forecast till 2028*. Some of the Leading key Company's Covered for this Research are Accenture, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, Capgemini, Cisco Systems, Cognizant, Vmware, SAP, Tencent, Alibaba.
EconomyCIO

Reinventing your business with data

Building a business that is sustainable for a long period of time isn't easy. It requires reinvention—likely multiple times over. Only 50% of businesses that were on the Fortune 500 list in 2000 are still there today. The introduction of the cloud set off a generation of reinvention, and now, the next wave of reinvention will be driven by data.
Businessstrictlybusinessomaha.com

RD Industries Partners with Meridian Business to Implement NetSuite ERP System

Meridian Business (www.meridianbusiness.com) recently teamed up with RD Industries to help them implement NetSuite ERP (enterprise resource planning) so they can improve cross-organizational business processes and better serve their customers. NetSuite Applications is a unified business management suite, encompassing ERP/Financials, Inventory Management, CRM, and ecommerce. Meridian Business is a proud NetSuite solution provider that helps small, medium, and large companies move to the next level through a process design, implementation, and ongoing support. They have deployed ERP solutions and ERP implementations across all industries.
ComputersInfoworld

Rethinking data architectures for a cloud world

Data analytics solutions are continuing to emerge at a fast and furious rate. Data teams are at the center of the storm because they have to balance all the demands for access, data integrity, security, and proper governance, which entails compliance with policies and regulations. The businesses they serve need information as quickly as possible and have little patience for that precarious balancing act. The data teams have to move fast and smart.
Softwareaithority.com

RtBrick Simplifies OSS/BSS Integration For Network Disaggregation

A new consumer-driven API addresses the key challenge carriers face in adopting cloud-native IP networking. RtBrick has announced a new Management API for its disaggregated routing software that simplifies the integration with existing OSS and BSS systems. It dramatically reduces the amount of time and effort required to make disaggregated networks operational by using widely adopted industry tools and programming languages.
TechnologyExecutiveBiz

Artificial Intelligence

Northrop Aligns AI Development With Pentagon’s Ethical Principles to Achieve ‘Justified Confidence’. Northrop Grumman is working to establish “justified confidence” in artificial intelligence systems by aligning AI development with the Department of Defense’s five AI ethical principles to ensure that such platforms are accountable, robust and reliable. The company said Monday it is implementing an integrated approach to developing secure and ethical AI systems and one of […] More.
CIO

Reimagine Data Analytics

Data is the cornerstone of the modern enterprise. For today’s businesses, establishing an effective data strategy goes far beyond optimizing data collection, storage, and security. Businesses and the technologies they depend on are evolving fast, and companies need to access and analyze data insights to make impactful decisions and prepare themselves for the future. The demand for data analytics is ramping up across all vertical markets as businesses strive to virtualize their environments so they can support increasingly remote workforces and enhance every aspect of their operations.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Social Media Analytics Market Demand and Key Players by 2026: IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, Adobe Systems

Global Social Media Analytics Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026. The goal of any business analytic tool is to analyze data and extract actionable and commercially relevant information that you can use to increase results or performance. Social media analytics is the process of gathering data from social media sites, blogs and other stakeholder conversations on digital media and processing into structured insights leading to more information-driven business decisions and increased customer centrality for brands and businesses. This process goes beyond the usual monitoring or a basic analysis of retweets or "likes" to develop an in-depth idea of the social consumer.
TechnologyIndustry Week

Enable Smarter Manufacturing with Digital Solutions

Digitalization is changing business models and manufacturing approaches across the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. These changes may increase pressure on CPG manufacturing professionals, but at the same time they present new business opportunities. How can your CPG company seize upon these opportunities? In this white paper, we will characterize and frame the challenges you face and then discuss the digital tools that will help you tackle these challenges today and into the future.