Social Proof Success Live Announces Summer 2021 Intensive

Look out, Among Us, there’s a new social deduction game coming to town. All we have right now is a trailer for Crimesight, but it looks like Anime Clue. In Crimesight, players need to deduce both the killer – and the victim! What the? It looks like this actually might be doing something interesting in the social game space among titles like the aforementioned Among Us, Town of Salem, Avalon, or Werewolf. Check out the trailer below and let’s break it down.