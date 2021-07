Ever go to a restaurant and realize that you can’t hear the person seated across from you but can hear everyone around you? Or attend a meeting and can’t hear the presenter? Perhaps walk down a corridor and feel like you are wearing concrete boots with every step you take? These environments make us acutely aware of the lack of acoustic management and how the interior finishes can impact our experience within these spaces. While acoustics and managing them is a specialized science unto itself, there are ways to address them in our daily environments that don’t necessitate invasive solutions or complicated acoustical testing. We can address these issues with options that can be aesthetically appealing and the cost to do so can be relatively inexpensive. The issue of managing acoustics can be broken into three different categories: