Osage Beach, MO

5570 Alona Point, Osage Beach, Missouri 65020

lakeexpo.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCombine prime Osage Beach location with award winning local custom home builder of 35+ years and you have a rare combination available in any market. Well laid out and professionally designed interior finishes make this home everything buyers want. Modern appeal with timeless materials. This lot gives ample space to add additional detached garage, RV garage or man cave. There is also room to add a lakefront pool if you desire. City Water/Sewer and Natural Gas. This home is constructed to satisfy all particular home buyers. Huge custom kitchen and dining walk out to open or covered and screened outdoor living. The main level features both the master and additional second bedroom and full bath. The master bath is equipped with a stand alone soaking tub and large walk in shower. The lower level family room boasts a full bar set for entertaining at the waters edge. Two more bedrooms, full bath and second en suite. The view is one of the best at the lake at the 21MM.

