5570 Alona Point, Osage Beach, Missouri 65020

Be sure to take another look if you've previously seen this home. So much space and so many features for such a great price. There is a space for everyone and everything. Enjoy a formal living room and a comfortable and incredibly spacious main level family room with a pass through kitchen that has lots of counter space and cabinetry. The family room features new large windows, a full wall of beautiful stone surrounding a wood-burning fireplace and stone hearth. The french doors that lead to the large covered patio make this the perfect space for entertaining and grilling. The basement has a unique spiral staircase as well as a walkout to the covered patio...This would make a great master bedroom as it has a closet and full bath! Storage is not a problem here. The basement laundry room has tons of cabinets and there's a large storage shed in the back yard. Let's not forget the 100 year new service water line, all cooper plumbing, 200 amp electrical service, 9 new vinyl windows, garage with plumbing and electrical set up for a salon, , and an architecture roof which is much better than the typical 3 tab roof seen in the neighborhood. This home is truly a must see! Basement new wood laminated being replaced.