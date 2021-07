Temperatures will ramp up a bit this Fourth of July holiday weekend. Our average Twin Cities high temp is 83 degrees this time of year. Many spots in the metro area will top out in the lower 90s Saturday afternoon. Highs in the 90s are expected across most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin this Saturday. There could be some 80s up along the North Shore of Lake Superior. Dew points will be in the comfortable 50s in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, with some 60s in western Minnesota.