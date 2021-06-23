Skul: The Hero Slayer Has Officially Crossed Over With Motion Twin’s Dead Cells
This Update Also Contains the Largest Post-Launch Content Drop Yet. Skul: The Hero Slayer is a well-received 2D action/platformer/roguelite indie game about a cute little skeleton battling heroes to save demons. Dead Cells is a 2D action/roguevania indie game about an unexpectedly funny body-swapping monster murdering his way through a fortress filled with corrupted foes to try and escape a time loop. When you put them next to each other, it seems natural that these two games about playing as powerful but fragile monsters with big dreams and mounting body counts would eventually crossover. The latest update added to Skul: The Hero Slayer brings with it a collaboration with Dead Cells that adds 9 new skulls to Skul’s collection, including The King himself. Let’s hope that Skul proves to be more responsible with his power than The King ever was.cogconnected.com