Skul: The Hero Slayer Has Officially Crossed Over With Motion Twin’s Dead Cells

Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba is a Japanese manga that follows Tanjiro Kamado, who has set his sights on becoming a demon slayer and fight against the top demons following the horrific events of his sister and family. The manga is one of the best selling of all time and the anime has seen much success worldwide, generating approximately USD$2.6 billion in sales as a franchise. With the success of the anime and manga in the West, it is no surprise that at the Summer of Gaming 2021 showcase, Sega announced that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Hinokami Chronicles will be coming to the West. The game is set to release on 15th October 2021 and will be available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Steam. The physical standard edition is currently available for pre-order while the Digital Standard and Deluxe Edition, although currently unavailable, provide a ton of rewards for its purchase.