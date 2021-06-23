Plans call for more than 110 storage units at former Land O'Lakes plant

The former Faribault Land O’Lakes plant site could soon hold more than 110 private storage units. Plans include 70 outdoor storage spaces and 41 indoor spots, including 23 climate-controlled units and 18 cold-storage spaces, said property owner Leon Endres. Current plans call for the storage units to be on the west side of the slightly more than 4-acre-site, 1612 Seventh St. NW, and include approximately 7,500 square feet of climate-controlled interior self-storage space along with 1,082 square feet of office space. Exterior improvements are expected to include painting, door replacement, new accessibility and dedicated parking areas.