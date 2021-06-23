Cancel
Silverton, CO

Colorado Mayor Cancels Pledge of Allegiance, Meeting Attendees Recite It Anyway

By Matthew Wilson
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A mayor in Silverton, Colorado made an executive decision to cancel the Pledge of Allegiance. But attendees at a local meeting recited it anyway. According to Fox News, Mayor Shane Fuhrman canceled the Pledge of Allegiance during last week's trustee meeting. Why did he cancel the recital? Fuhrman cited "direct and indirect threats" as the reasoning. But one trustee challenged Fuhrman's ruling. In response, meeting attendees chose to recite the Pledge of Allegiance anyways.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

