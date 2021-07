Public Relations Specialist. Washington, DC, F/T, Salary - $79,019 Annually. Provide advice to Turkish Politicians about all matters related to Turkish and the United States relations, including but not limited to Trade and Exports, Agriculture, Energy, Economy, and Politics. Conduct Research, Write Reports and meet with the Turkish Community in the United States and Members of Congress on important US-Turkey relations and Political issues. Prepare and distribute Research papers on Issues involving Turkish and US Foreign Policies to Members of Congress, Think-tank Organizations and the Media. Organize Educational Conferences regarding future US-Turkish relations to be conducted in various cities around the US. This Position requires travelling within and outside the US.