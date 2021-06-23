Cancel
Cayuga Hospitality Consultants Welcomes Three New Hospitality Consultants

By PRWeb
Times Union
 8 days ago

SARASOTA, Fla. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Cayuga Hospitality Consultants is delighted to announce the addition of three new hospitality consultants, Jens Busch, David Salcfas, and Haydee Cruz, each with diverse areas of expertise. They are ready to help hospitality clients succeed in achieving their business goals and objectives. With the addition of the new consultants, Cayuga Hospitality Consultants can continue to provide unique and unequaled solutions to any challenge for its clients.

Industryhospitalitynet.org

Radisson Hotel Group Reaffirms Expansion Plans In Morocco With The Announcement Of Seven New Hotels, Adding 1600+ Rooms To Its Current Portfolio

Radisson Hotel Group in partnership with Madaëf are proud to announce the signing of seven Moroccan hotels, of which four will open its doors this month, located in renowned tourist areas, Al Hoceima, Saïdia and Taghazout. The new portfolio consisting of resorts and residences will add over 1600 rooms bringing the Group’s Moroccan portfolio to 10 hotels, fast-tracking its strategy to reach 15 hotels in operation and under development in the country by 2025.
IndustryBevNET.com

Icelandic Glacial Expands National Growth As New Supplier For Select Hyatt Hotels

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Icelandic Glacial, the premium naturally alkaline, sustainably sourced spring water from the legendary Ölfus Spring in Iceland, has significantly expanded its national distribution as a water supplier for select Hyatt hotel properties across several Hyatt brands in the U.S. Beginning summer 2021, guests at more than 40 Hyatt properties will be able to conveniently enjoy The Purest Tasting Water On Earth in-room and at hotel retail shops and markets in participating U.S. hotels across the Alila, Andaz, Destination by Hyatt, Hyatt Centric, JdV by Hyatt, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt and Thompson Hotels brands. Icelandic Glacial bottled water will also be offered at all catered special events and conferences at the properties.
BusinessTimes Union

Trinity Consultants Partners with New Majority Owner Oak Hill Capital

DALLAS (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. Trinity Consultants (Trinity), an international EHS, engineering, and science consulting firm announces that it has partnered with Oak Hill Capital (Oak Hill), a New York-based private equity firm to purchase controlling interest from Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (LLCP). Trinity management and employees will maintain significant equity ownership in the Company following the transaction. John E. (Jay) Hofmann, Trinity’s President and CEO since 2001, remains at the helm.
AdvocacyNews 12

Long Island hospitals welcome back volunteers

Hospitals across Long Island are welcoming back volunteers who play a big part in helping things run smoothly. NYU Langone is one hospital that welcomed back volunteers Thursday. Before COVID, there were more than 400 volunteers ages 16 to 65 on the roster at NYU Langone. Jean Zebroski, director of...
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Julia Greenwald

YOTEL Boston, known for its smart design and technology-driven guest experience in the heart of the Seaport, is proud to announce the appointment of Julia Greenwald as director of sales and marketing. Greenwald brings a wealth of hospitality knowledge and expertise to the 326 'cabin' hotel and will be responsible...
Lifestylebusinesstraveller.com

Radisson to open new hotel at Beijing Daxing International

Radisson Hotel Group will open a new-build hotel under its Radisson Hotels brand at Beijing Daxing International airport. The hotel is set to open in the first quarter of 2022 and will form part of an eco-friendly, mixed-use development within the Airport Economic Zone, 1.2km from the international terminal. The...
RestaurantsShropshire Star

Food review: A welcome nod to Thai hospitality

With restaurants now being fully open, it can be virtually impossible finding a table, but Andy Richardson strikes it lucky in Ludlow. Ah, the joys of eating out. We are already back in the happy position of not being able to book a table at the drop of a hat.
BusinessMySanAntonio

The Planet Group Announces Agreement to Acquire OmniPoint Staffing, a Full-Service IT Staff Augmentation Firm

Acquisition Allows for Further Expansion of Planet’s Technology Portfolio with Enhanced Staffing and Consulting Services. The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners and leading provider of outsourced human capital and consulting solutions, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire OmniPoint Staffing, a full-service IT staff augmentation firm that specializes in providing highly skilled resources for ERP and infrastructure projects.
Worldhotelnewsresource.com

Radisson Hotel Beijing Daxing Airport Announced for Q1, 2022

Radisson Hotel Group expands its presence in China with the signing of brand-new Radisson hotel at Beijing Daxing International Airport, the spectacular new global gateway that opened in 2019 and is expected to become one of the world’s busiest airport. Scheduled to start welcoming guests in Q1, 2022, Radisson Hotel...
EducationBirmingham Star

Overseas education consultancy guides students

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI/PNN): While the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has uprooted major business sectors in the country, genuine providers who assist overseas student applicants appear to still be thriving. Indian students continue to express their desire to pursue their "study abroad" dreams both at the undergraduate and master's levels despite (or perhaps because of) the Covid-related challenges for the past year and a half. Surprisingly, many of them have continued to add exciting academic and co-curricular accomplishments to their resume, even in these times of unprecedented challenges, in order to ensure that they are competitive as applicants to their best-ranked programs and universities in their fields of choice.
EconomyWorld Bank Blogs

Consultant, Office of the Director of Digital Development

Dr. Rami Amin works at The World Bank on projects focusing on AI, 5G, IoT, cybersecurity, and data infrastructure in emerging markets in collaboration with the IFC. His work informs Bank-financed operations, government policies and national strategies on how to accelerate digital transformation, sectoral investment, and economic development. He also heads the Unit’s Thought Leadership and Analytical Insights publication, presenting the latest research and trends shaping the global digital economy.
Chicago, ILbizjournals

Chicago AI startup acquired by New York consulting firm

A Chicago artificial intelligence startup led by former executives at Mu Sigma has been acquired by consulting firm Fractal. New York-based Fractal said Tuesday that it has purchased Samya.ai, a Chicago startup that uses artificial intelligence to help CPG brands recapture lost revenue. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. Samya,...
BoardingArea

Amex Offer: Save Up To $75 At Hyatt Properties [Targeted]

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author's alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
Lifestylemilestomemories.com

New Amex Offers for Hyatt, Holiday Inn and Delta

With all the news about the Amex Platinum card, American Express also released today some new Amex Offers. You can save money on hotel stays or your next Delta flights. let’s see how these offers work. Hyatt. Get 10% back as a statement credit by using your enrolled Business Card...
Axios

America’s trillion-dollar concrete bill is coming due

Concrete construction no longer lasts thousands of years, like the Pantheon in Rome. Instead, its lifespan is roughly 50-100 years, thanks to the way in which modern concrete is reinforced. Why it matters: That means a multi-trillion-dollar bill is coming due right around now, in the form of concrete construction...
MarketsTimes Union

Sudrania Continues Global Expansion With Canadian Office Opening

Sudrania envisions Toronto as a strategic location for expansion. Sudrania Fund Services (Sudrania), one of the world’s fastest-growing fund administrators, has opened its newest office in Toronto, Canada to introduce its cutting-edge, end-to-end cloud-based fund administration platform to institutional investors. This Canada Day is extra special for Sudrania as the company celebrates its expansion into the Canadian market coinciding with its five-year anniversary.
EconomyTimes Union

The Future of Work: Employers, employees and the long road to compromise

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. A new study from Arizent — parent company of Accounting Today, American Banker, Bond Buyer, Digital Insurance, Employee Benefit News, Financial Planning and National Mortgage News — explores business attitudes around remote work and provides new insights into how both business leaders and employees are thinking about the workplace in the future.