Governor Spencer Cox and other elected officials are pleading with Utahans to forgo personal fireworks during the July holidays. The Governor says if he had the legal authority to ban personal fireworks in Utah entirely – he would. Some communities in Utah have already done so, in lieu of action from the state Legislature. Plus, Moab City is running into problems with the contractor slated to build the first phase of the affordable Walnut Lane Apartments. And, as the demand to live in Western towns continues to explode, the housing crunch for local workers is more dire than ever. Our partners at KHOL report that some town governments are offering down payment assistance for some of those workers to buy homes.