Oh, what a tangled web we weave when we practice to deceive. Of course, this is referring to the mainstream media that continues to stand behind false allegations they spent weeks promoting as fact. As the truth comes out their effort to censor them is on full display. Do you remember the MSM vehemently denying that BLM was an active participant in the Jan. 6 riot when a conservative news outlet broke that story? Well apparently, the MSM got it wrong once again. Here is an article on the arrest of John Sullivan. https://bit.ly/3cBGbva Headline is “DOJ seizes $90,000 from insurgence USA activist who sold riot footage to media outlets.”