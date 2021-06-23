Drivers can reserve the highly anticipated GMC HUMMER EV SUT and SUV models at Carl Black Orlando

Cancel
ORLANDO, Fla. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Central Florida drivers who wish to be among the first to experience and/or own the upcoming 2022 GMC HUMMER EV SUT and 2024 GMC HUMMER EV SUV can reserve these highly anticipated models at Carl Black Orlando, a dealership serving Orlando and the entire surrounding region. Information on how to place one’s reservation can be found on the requisite pages of the Carl Black Orlando website.

