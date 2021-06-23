Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Roarke Actor Josh Holloway Tells Awesome Story About First Time Fly Fishing

By Thad Mitchell
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y5Fp6_0adGdKkt00

The very first time we see Josh Holloway’s Roarke Morris on “Yellowstone” he is standing in a creek with a fly fishing rod in hand.

It’s only fitting that Holloway’s character is introduced in this fashion as he is a big-time fisherman away from the set. Holloway’s character looks like a natural as he stands in the stream with Beth Dutton approaching with her trademark attitude in tow. That is because Holloway has been fly fishing for a couple of decades and has the finer points of the sport down. It’s only natural that the “Yellowstone” actor lends some of his real-life skills to his fictional counterpart. That is exactly what Holloway did as viewers are introduced to Roarke Morris, a primary antagonist on the show. In a recent interview, the actor tells how he began fly fishing and the impact nature has on him.

“I remember when I started, gosh, 30 years ago or 25 years ago,” the 51-year-old “Yellowstone” star tells Esquire. “I drove straight up to Idaho and stopped at a fly shop and bought the gear, and the guy taught me in the parking lot. And then I went fishing. I couldn’t catch s*** though. And now, after 20 years or 25 years, I’m catching big hogs.”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Talks Love of Fly Fishing

As any avid angler will tell you, it takes a lot of practice and repetition to become a quality fisherman. So, Holloway kept at it and kept at it until he was able to catch fish in both volume and in size. He says teaching the sport of fly fishing isn’t difficult but mastering its art is very difficult.

“I’ve got it, but it took me a long time,” Holloway recalls. “And slowly my numbers started to go up, and then the fish slowly started getting bigger. It’s not hard. I can show you in a day how to catch a fish, but you’re not going to catch them consistently or of any size, until you figure that game out.”

While we may not see Holloway fly fishing in the upcoming new “Yellowstone,” we are likely to see a great deal of Roarke Morris.

Morris teams with Willa Hayes to form the formidable Market Equities firm. Capable and willing to play dirty, the duo does not take “no” for an answer very well. They have their sights set on the “Yellowstone” Ranch in order to turn the property into an airport and tourism destination. The team has tried all sorts of tricks to acquire the property from John Dutton. But, the Dutton family patriarch has made it clear he won’t be going down without a fight. Dutton even turns down an absurd amount of money offered to him by Market Equities.

What will season four bring for the Dutton family and their foes, Market Equities? The wait for “Yellowstone” answers is soon to be over.

Community Policy
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

111K+
Followers
13K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Holloway
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone#Actor#Fishing Rod#Market Equities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Fishing
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘M*A*S*H’ Star Alan Alda Revealed that Show Had to Fight CBS Over When Laugh Track Played

During a 2013 interview, M*A*S*H star Alan Alda opened up about the hit show negotiating with CBS about when the laugh track was appropriate to play. Alda spoke with The Comic’s Comic in October 2013. The actor took part in a Q&A session that covered all 11 seasons of the popular 1970/80s show. From 1972 to 1983, M*A*S*H was one of the biggest shows on television. Even after it went off air, the hit comedy-drama series continued to have a huge following among fans.
ReligionPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Explains Why He Feels ‘Nature Is My Church’

One of the many stars in the “Yellowstone” cast, Josh Holloway is a veteran actor who brings a dash of his own personality to his characters. In a recent interview with Esquire, Holloway discusses where he draws his inspiration as an actor from. Referring to nature as “his church,” the “Yellowstone” actor says his love of the outdoors provides motivation for him. With this in mind, it is fitting that the first time we see his “Yellowstone” character, he is standing knee-deep in a stream. Holloway also says nature allows him to find spiritual growth and nourishment that he’s been unable to find other places.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Fan Poses Wild Theory About How Jamie Is Actually Related to John Dutton

The “Yellowstone” hiatus is lasting much longer than many thought it would, but that has not deterred fans from discussing the show one bit. One of the central and most controversial characters on “Yellowstone” is Jamie Dutton. He is the adopted son of Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton, and a primary suspect in the attacks on the Dutton family in season three. Whether Jamie has anything to do with the ambush on the Duttons remains to be seen. Beyond speculation of his involvement in the attacks, many questions surround Jamie’s family lineage. He only found out he was adopted as an infant by the Dutton family last season. He reunited with his biological father, Garrett Randall, last season as well. A Reddit user recently asks fans to pump the brakes on Jamie’s supposed family history. The poster thinks Jamie could be related to John Dutton in another way.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: What Luke Grimes Thinks You See From Duttons For ‘First Time’ in Season 3

Fans saw a lot during Season Three of “Yellowstone.” The season included all of the usual dramatic ups and downs. However, according to actor Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on the show, Season Three of “Yellowstone” also included one key difference from all the other seasons. During an interview in 2020, Grimes talked about what audiences saw for the first time during the season. Let’s see if you agree with him!
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Star Josh Holloway Posted the Most Adorable Pic of His Kids for Father’s Day

“Yellowstone” actor and family man extraordinaire Josh Holloway celebrated Father’s Day with his family over the weekend. A veteran actor with a lengthy resume, Josh Holloway plays Roarke Morris on “Yellowstone” to perfection. Holloway’s Morris was introduced in season three of the hit Paramount Network series. Since his introduction, he has risen to become a primary antagonist in the “Yellowstone” storyline. He plays the classy bad guy with charm and a hint of ruthlessness. Perhaps Beth Dutton summed up Roarke Morris the best, proclaiming him to be a cross between two entertainment icons.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Fans Point Out ‘Amazing’ Fact About Season 2 Episode

Yellowstone Season 2 transformed the show into a fortified blockbuster franchise, and the insane changes its Episode 3 brought still have fans reeling. Such is the byline one passionate fan leads his discussion with. Over on the Yellowstone Reddit board, sharp fans continually discuss the nuances of the best drama on television, with Friday’s discussion being no exception.
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Yellowstone' Actor Brecken Merrill Shares an Honest Instagram Update About Season 4

While Paramount Network continues to stay silent about Yellowstone season 4, actor Brecken Merrill is speaking out. The child star, who plays Tate Dutton, took to Instagram last Sunday to address the fan anticipation surrounding the release of the new season. As viewers are well aware, Paramount Network has neither shared a trailer for the new season nor a set release date. Given that the show has typically come out near Father's Day every year, the silent treatment from Paramount is starting to lead to a lot of confusion and frustration.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Watch Rip Wheeler Actor Cole Hauser Tell Story About Falling Off Horse in 2020 Interview With Jenny McCarthy

Veteran actor Cole Hauser knew he was taking on a tall task when he joined the cast of “Yellowstone.”. “Yellowstone” is a show about a ranch full of cowboys who are all about the western style of life. As everyone knows, Cowboys ride horses and you wouldn’t make a very good cowboy if you can’t ride a horse. Knowing he would be playing a cowboy on the show, Cole Hauser brushed up on his horse-riding skills. His training went well, but as he tells Jenny McCarthy in a 2020 interview – he has had a few close calls. When McCarthy points out there is a lot of action on the show that could lead to injury, Hauser is quick to point to one such incident. Luckily, he came out of the “Yellowstone” horse-riding incident with no harm and a good story to tell.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Season 4 Trailer Revealed

Today is a great day to be a fan of the popular television series “Yellowstone.” The trailer for the show’s fourth season has just dropped! It was officially released on June 30. Judging by the 1-minute long trailer, the fourth season of the Kevin Costner-led series promises to have as...
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Has John Dutton Been Giving Hints to Jamie About His True Parentage All Along?

When it comes to the Paramount Network hit series “Yellowstone”, fans have learned that we should all expect the unexpected at all times. That was certainly the case in season three as we learn that Jamie Dutton is not an actual Yellowstone Ranch Dutton. Much to his surprise, Jamie discovered he was adopted by the Dutton family as an infant. He makes the shocking discovery when he requests a copy of his birth certificate early in the season. In a state of dismay, he confronts his adopted father, John Dutton, who shares details about the events that led to his adoption. He also seeks out and finds his biological father, Garrett Randall. He learns that his mother was a drug addict and his father killed her after finding his baby sucking on a crack pipe. Randall reveals that killing Jamie’s mother was the only way for him to have a shot at a happy life. It is a mind-blowing revelation, to say the least, and its sets “Yellowstone” on a whole new course.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Finn Little of ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ Posts Throwback Photo as New Character Announcement Revealed

Finn Little is a 15-year-old actor from Australia who is among a few other new faces that we will be seeing in the near future on Yellowstone. Turns out that many of the Yellowstone fan theories out there were true — the show will be adding the likes of Little, along with Jacki Weaver, Piper Perabo, and Kathryn Kelly. And although we have not yet been given a set debut date for Season 4, Paramount Network is reportedly looking at a November start date.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Who Is Finn Little, the Young Actor Joining Season 4

With a new season of “Yellowstone” comes some major changes. Joining the cast for Season 4 is teenage Australian actor Finn Little. After delays and much waiting, there’s finally good news “Yellowstone” fans. At the very least, we get to learn about the new additions to the cast. Nothing can offset the bummer of having to wait until the fall for new episodes. But we might as well make the most of the information we have.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV is Bringing Back One of the Duttons’ Biggest Enemies as Series Regular: Report

Alongside several additions to the cast, some big names are coming back for Yellowstone Season 4 – including one that spells certain doom for the Duttons. That face. Unmistakable to Yellowstone fans. If you thought we’d seen the last of Garrett Randall in Season 3, think again. Among Thursday’s whirlwind of Season 4 news comes the return of Randall actor Will Patton.