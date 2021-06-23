FIU, New Mexico State schedule football series for 2022, 2025
The FIU Panthers and the New Mexico State Aggies have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2022 and 2025 season, both schools announced on Wednesday. The Panthers and Aggies will begin their two-game series at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Three seasons later, the two schools will close out the series when they clash at FIU Stadium in Miami, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.fbschedules.com