Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

DJ Resolution and Respect Music Release New Mixtape in their Ongoing Reversion Series

By PRWeb
Times Union
 8 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. DJ Resolution and Respect Music have released a new mixtape titled “88 To Infinity” as the latest installment in their Reversion Series mixtapes, the team announced today. The Reversion Series mixtapes are a collaborative effort by the teams to raise awareness regarding the rights of artists who have recently become eligible to request their master recordings under the Copyright Act.

www.timesunion.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rakim
Person
Slick Rick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Music#Music Industry#Mixtapes#Prweb#Usc 203#Respect Music#Epmd#N W A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

July 2021 New Music Releases

Record Store Day's second RSD Drops event is, of course, a highlight – but the list of July 2021 new music releases doesn't begin or end there. David Crosby's For Free features a collaboration with Michael McDonald. Jackson Browne will release his first new album in six years. Dee Snider is back with his fifth solo project, too.
Musicmagneticmag.com

DJ Deeon Releases Debut Teklife EP 'Destiny'

DJ Deeon has released a new EP Destiny on Teklife. The longtime Chicago legend, Deeon makes his debut on Teklife with this four-track EP, where he will donate all proceeds from the project to DJ Rashad’s family. Deeon and Rashad were longtime friends and knew each other well from Chicago....
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Spotify podcast series 'Mogul' highlights DJ Screw's musical brilliance

In season three of the podcast, which premiered June 23, the Houston legend sits at the center of the conversation. Host Brandon "Jinx" Jenkins gives listeners a deep dive into the late DJ's rise to fame. Jenkins shared his excitement with fans about the forthcoming podcast release. "Lots of research,...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Quality Control's Metro Marrs Releases Debut Mixtape "Popular Loner"

Quality Control rapper Metro Marrs has so many resources at his disposal-- which is the main reason why it's so special that he decided to release his debut mixtape without any of his famous friends featured. The teenager has a close friendship with his labelmates in the Migos, but he chose to prove his own ground on his debut project Popular Loner, which is officially out now.
Los Angeles, CAL.A. Weekly

DJ E-Rock Was Destined For A Musical Life

On this week’s episode of the Rockstar Experience podcast, Producer Bryan (aka DJ BAEB) fills in for Brian Calle and Ryan Leutz as he interviews DJ, producer, radio personality and entrepreneur, DJ E-Rock. Real name Eric Nagrampa, DJ E-Rock is part of the The REAL 92.3, one of the highest-rated...
Musicmetalinjection

SLIPKNOT's Clown Will Not Stop Releasing New Solo Music

Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan will simply not stop releasing new music. Dude is now streaming "Snakes Alive / Don’t Believe" and "Spin The Outcome", which are his eleventh and twelfth solo tracks since June 11. You can also check out the previous ten here. Slipknot is currently working on...
Musichypebeast.com

Ski Mask The Slump God Returns With New Project 'Sin City The Mixtape'

Ski Mask The Slump God has finally released his first project in three years, Sin City The Mixtape. Clocking in at just under 20 minutes, the nine-track project is filled with the same kind of wild and menacing energy that Robert Rodriguez’s adaptation is comprised of. “There are a couple things that I want the fans to know is that it might have seemed like I wasn’t working or anything like that because it’s been so long, but that’s not the case,” he told HipHopDX. “I was working my a*s off, and I was sharpening my tools and trying to get my mind right and in that space. If the mind is not right, then what I execute or try to do won’t come out right either, so I had to wait until my mental was right.”
Theater & Danceartvoice.com

NEW MUSIC: Jazz great Patricia Barber to release standards album “CLIQUE”

Although Patricia Barber has written many captivating compositions and earned international recognition as a songwriter due to her unique arrangements, flawless piano improvisation, and indelible lyrical imagery, something special happens when she performs a cover tune. Barber operates in her own aesthetic domain, creating unique tensions and often turning the...
Musicimdb.com

The MixtapE! Presents Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Tyler, The Creator and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE! Ed Sheeran is donning a pink vampire suit and sinking his teeth into the music scene once again. The British singer—and new dad to...
MusicSoompi

Watch: Stray Kids Surprises Fans With New Mixtape Release “OH”

Stray Kids has dropped a surprise new mixtape single!. On June 26 at midnight KST, Stray Kids released the mixtape “OH” as a digital single, along with a music video for the track. The music video includes the return of member Hyunjin, who had been on hiatus from group activities since February.
Musicradiofacts.com

YOUNG STONER LIFE RECORDS SIGNEE UNFOONK RELEASES NEW MIXTAPE “MY STRUGGLE” FEATURING APPEARANCES FROM FUTURE, G HERBO, YOUNG THUG, GUNNA, LIL KEED + MORE

Today, Young Stoner Life Records recording artist Unfoonk releases his latest full-length project My Struggle. A bonafide street poet, Unfoonk continues to captivate his audience with his candid yet genuine style and delivery. The project promises a diverse set of sounds and flows, flaunting notable features from fellow YSL artists Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Keed, Lil Duke, and FN DaDealer along with Future and Chicago-native G Herbo. Alongside the release of the mixtape, comes the “Running Out Of Patience” music video to be released on Youtube today at 12:00 PM EST.
Musicshorefire.com

“Strengthening. Elevating. Multitalented Sibling Group” (GRAMMY.com) Infinity Song Unveil Mad Love Deluxe Album Featuring Tobe Nwigwe + Rapsody, Out Today on Roc Nation

"Soulful sibling band...keeps me scrolling nonstop through their feed, soaking in their soulful voices and killer fashion sense.” –– NYT. "Infinity Song have significantly added to the good vibrations as they have taken their beautiful busker styles and married it with smoothly interwoven vocals and arrangements." –– Essence. Partnered with...
MusicNME

Rico Nasty releases new single ‘Magic’ from forthcoming mixtape

Rico Nasty has released a new single, ‘Magic’, after teasing the release last week. Compared to the tracks on her debut album, last year’s ‘Nightmare Vacation’, the new single is far more melodic, with a lightly strummed guitar foregrounding the rapper’s vocals throughout. In a statement seen by Pitchfork, the...
MusicPosted by
UPI News

Lil Yachty releases new song 'Love Music'

June 30 (UPI) -- Lil Yachty gets emotional in a new song titled "Love Music." The track features the rapper thinking back on someone he loved that he can't get out of his head. "All I ever heard was good things/ Good things about you and your ways/ All I...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Fenix Flexin Releases His Debut Mixtape "Fenix Flexin Vol. 1"

Fenix Flexin made his name as a member of Shoreline Mafia but these days, he's more concerned with growing his personal brand. Focusing on his solo music in recent months, Fenix has officially come through with his debut mixtape Fenix Flexin Vol. 1. Freestyling absolutely everything on the new mixtape,...
Musichypebeast.com

Vic Mensa Delivers Astonishing 10-Minute Freestyle Over DJ Premier's "Nas Is Like"

Vic Mensa dropped by L.A. Leakers to deliver a stunning 10-minute freestyle over DJ Premier‘s “Nas Is Like.”. The performance, which is more than impressive, arrives a few months after I TAPE and hears Mensa touch on starting his own business and namedropping the likes of Game of Thrones, John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen, Maya Angelou and more. It evidently blew the minds of DJ Sourmilk and Justin Credible, with the latter saying, “Anyone who asks me my top five L.A. Leakers freestyle — if I don’t say Vic Mensa, you slap the sh*it out of me right there.”