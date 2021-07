You would think the best part about being the spouse of a superhero would be the fact that you could get a first look at all the details, but not in Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's case. The Black Widow star is admitting that her husband wouldn't read lines with her because he didn't want any spoilers. During an interview on the SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Podcast, she confessed her husband is quite the fan and refuses to know anything sooner than everyone else.