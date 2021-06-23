Marchex Named "Best AI-based Solution for Sales" in 2021 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards Program

“Contract intelligence capabilities developed by Scry Analytics is one of the most innovative and transformative solutions that can help enterprises realize tangible value in short order. This solution was particularly liked by my organization for its user friendliness and for its ability to make accessible such advanced AI /ML capabilities to non-tech finance professionals to transform processes. The accuracy rate of this solution on some of the key tasks exceeded normal human operations accuracy. The performance of this solution just kept getting better with every new contract,” said Rohit Amberkar, Global Procure-to-Pay Leader for Microsoft Corporation.