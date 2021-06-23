Marchex Named "Best AI-based Solution for Sales" in 2021 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards Program
LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced that Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX), a leading conversational analytics and solutions company that connects the voice of the customer to your business, has been selected as the winner of the “Best AI-based Solution for Sales” award in the fourth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program, recognizing the Marchex Sales Engagement product suite.www.timesunion.com