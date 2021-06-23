Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bladen County, NC

Vaccinations encouraged by health director; Bladen County active cases highest since February

By Bladen Journal
Posted by 
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Fmzy_0adGczOh00

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s health director is asking the public to strongly consider getting vaccinations for COVID-19, citing recent increases in cases.

Dr. Terri Duncan, in the daily update for Wednesday afternoon, wrote, “Most recently, we have seen an increase in the number of postive cases in 18-50 year olds. Please encourage family and friends to be vaccinated and tested if they have symptoms of covid (sic) or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.”

In Bladen County, 11,699 people (36 percent) have been at least partially vaccinated and 10,759 (33 percent) are fully vaccinated.

Through Wednesday, Bladen County had recorded 3,457 positive tests since the pandemic began. The first became known on April 2, 2020. The report says 12 people are hospitalized, 43 have died and 3,336 have recovered.

The number of active cases is considered 78. That’s the most since Feb. 24, when there were 96.

In June, the county has recorded one death, 125 cases and 87 recoveries. The latest death, the first since the May 10 report, was in the Tuesday report.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reports 442 people are hospitalized.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Community Policy
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

410
Followers
622
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethtown, NC
County
Bladen County, NC
Bladen County, NC
Government
Bladen County, NC
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Lumberton, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Lumberton hospital CEO will retire

LUMBERTON — Joann Anderson, who has led the hospital here through multiple hurricanes and a recent management services transition, has announced her retirement effective Dec. 31. Anderson, president and CEO of UNC Health Southeastern, plans to continue her duties until the transition is complete. A release says the UNC Health...
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

County commissioners meeting in special session today, Wednesday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Commissioners for Bladen County will meet this afternoon at 4:30 in a special called meeting, and again at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. The purpose of today’s meeting, a release says, is “to consider approving Managed Care contracts for the Bladen County Health Department, as well as approving an appropriation to the Bladen County Dixie Youth Baseball team to assist with tournament travel.”
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

McKoy, native of Bladen County, honored as state’s best at charter schools

DURHAM — Thomas McKoy, a native of Bladen County, has been named by the N.C. Office of Charter Schools the 2020-21 Charter Principal/School Lead of the Year. McKoy, who leads Reaching All Minds Academy in Durham, was given the award in a surprise announcement put together by the RAMA Board of Directors, the state charter school office, and with about 230 school staff and students looking on.
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Bladen among 18 counties adding 472 area code

ELIZABETHTOWN — Southeastern North Carolina is getting a new area code in response to the growth in the number of new residents, businesses and cell phones. The North Carolina Utilities Commission has approved a new overlay area code for the existing 910 area code. The new area code of 472 will cover areas including the counties of Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Cumberland, Duplin, Harnett, Hoke, Jones, Montgomery, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pender, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson and Scotland.
Greenville, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Grant opportunity available for STEM teachers

GREENVILLE — Teachers can apply for grants through the DonorsChoose program of U.S. Cellular. While funds are available, the communications company is providing a 1-to-1 funding match for classroom projects within its service area that are $1,000 or less and have a focus in science, technology, engineering or math — four subject areas commonly known by the acronym STEM.
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Editorial: For 100 years, a place to rest among family and friends

Crystal blue waters have been shimmering for our lifetimes. Developments around her have brought thousands, if not millions, to the sandy shores. And there at the heart of White Lake, that beautiful 1,200-acre expanse that is the ultimate Bladen County playground, is Goldston’s Beach. Now the Grand Regal at Goldston’s Beach, it has changed with the times, progressing from wooden structures to steel and concrete, but always the ideal complement to the Carolina Bay Lakes waters.
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Coronavirus: Active cases 62, and one school remains on cluster list

ELIZABETHTOWN — The active cases in Bladen County is at 62 through Wednesday’s state and county reporting on the coronavirus pandemic. Bladen County has logged 42 deaths, 3,414 cases, and 3,310 recoveries since the pandemic began. There were two people hospitalized at last report. The county has 11,576 people who have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 10,562 who are fully vaccinated, or 32 percent of the adult population.
Dublin, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Zoning change request near Dublin denied by county commissioners

ELIZABETHTOWN — Commissioners here on Monday denied a request by Fayetteville real estate developer Joe Riddle to rezone land on the outskirts of Dublin. The 4.89-acre parcel at the intersection of N.C. 87 and N.C. 41, trapezoid shaped and owned by Linda Harrelson, Teresa Norris, Beverly Brady, Clara Butler, Lavonda Tatum and Jennifer Britt, will remain residential-agriculture. Riddle appeared before the board earlier this month seeking to change it to commercial, and vowing to go through with a purchase regardless.
Posted by
Bladen Journal

Elizabethtown celebrates inaugural Juneteenth celebration

The Juneteenth celebration brings out dozens of guests. Arthur Bullock cooks up a meal for the Juneteenth celebration. The crowd enjoys the Juneteenth celebration. Pictured from left are: Jackie Bradley, Angelica Hicks and Health Director Terri Duncan. Barbara Cogdell and her granddaughter, Jurnee McNeil show off their Juneteenth shirts. Alan...
PoliticsPosted by
Bladen Journal

White Lake Fire Department awarded grant

WHITE LAKE — A grant of $26,160 has been awarded to the White Lake Fire Department, a release from the state insurance commissioner says. The money comes through the 2021 Volunteer Fire Department Fund from the State of North Carolina. It will allow Chief Dale Brennan to purchse needed equipment by using matching funds. The purchase does require approval by the Department of Insurance Office of the state fire marshal.