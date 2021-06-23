Finally an opinion I agree with

A very big Thank You to Bruce Wessel for his Voice of the Public submission on June 3. ”Liberal slant is disappointing”. Wessel is correct in his analysis. I read his words at least three times then decided to cut it out of the paper for future enjoyment. When I read the Opinion Page everyday, about 90% of the articles make my blood boil. So it’s good to know there are true Americans like Wessel who see the truth regarding the crap being spewed by the crazies on the left. Thanks to President Joe Biden and the Democrats, our country is extremely divided and getting worse everyday. Did you see the June 1 Biden speech in Tulsa? Why is he trying to create so much hate? I would like to resubmit Wessel’s letter but that’s called plagiarism.