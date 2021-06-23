Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Attleboro, MA

Finally an opinion I agree with

Sun Chronicle
 13 days ago

A very big Thank You to Bruce Wessel for his Voice of the Public submission on June 3. ”Liberal slant is disappointing”. Wessel is correct in his analysis. I read his words at least three times then decided to cut it out of the paper for future enjoyment. When I read the Opinion Page everyday, about 90% of the articles make my blood boil. So it’s good to know there are true Americans like Wessel who see the truth regarding the crap being spewed by the crazies on the left. Thanks to President Joe Biden and the Democrats, our country is extremely divided and getting worse everyday. Did you see the June 1 Biden speech in Tulsa? Why is he trying to create so much hate? I would like to resubmit Wessel’s letter but that’s called plagiarism.

www.thesunchronicle.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Attleboro, MA
Attleboro, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voice Of The Public#Americans#Democrats#The Sun Chronicle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Kate, duchess of Cambridge, self-isolating after coronavirus contact

Kate, the duchess of Cambridge, is reportedly self-isolating after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Kensington Palace made the announcement on Monday, noting that Kate will cancel her upcoming engagements as a result, according to Reuters. "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy