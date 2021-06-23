Cancel
Shoppers Love That This Chic Summer Dress Comes With Pockets

By Bernadette Deron
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dzSZm_0adGcUEI00
HUHOT Women's Sleeveless V Neck Dress with Pockets Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We don’t know precisely when designers started incorporating pockets into their dresses, but we’re thrilled it’s more common these days! Even so, it can still be difficult to find a stylish garment that comes with pockets, which is why we’re here to help.

When you purchase a frock with accompanying storage, you want it to look absolutely seamless. The pockets need to be disguised in the design, and this dress that Amazon shoppers are totally in love with nails it completely!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NsJcr_0adGcUEI00
HUHOT Women’s Sleeveless V Neck Dress with Pockets Amazon

When it comes to basic dresses for the summertime, this HUHOT dress is a must-have. It offers up a simple tank style with a V-neck fitted top, and the fuller skirt flows out beautifully. It’s a short dress, but it’s not a mini — so you don’t have to worry about showing off too much leg.

You won’t be able to tell that this dress has pockets at first glance, which is exactly what we were hoping to find! These pockets are large enough to fit a smartphone and ideal for storing anything that you want to keep handy, like lip gloss or a pack of gum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45YWqe_0adGcUEI00
HUHOT Women’s Sleeveless V Neck Dress with Pockets Amazon

Shoppers love this dress so much, they’re picking it up in other colors — and there are luckily plenty of options to choose from to suit anyone’s sense of style. It’s also an incredibly affordable garment, so if you do feel like getting more than one, there’s no need to feel guilty.

Some reviewers have styled the dress with different belts to jazz it up, and others wore it accessory-free for a daytime ensemble. Staple dresses like this are necessary because of their versatility, and we love filling our closets with fashionable, flexible pieces. Find out what all the fuss is about now!

See it: Get the HUHOT Women’s Sleeveless V Neck Dress with Pockets for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from HUHOT and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
