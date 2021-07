Following today’s finale, can you expect The Girlfriend Experience season 4 to happen? Or, is it more likely that the show is canceled?. The first thing that we should note here is pretty simple: For the time being, there is no official word on what the future will hold. We know that this is a series, though, that does offer Starz a good bit of freedom. They can have a different story every single year and make use of a wide array of talent. (With season 3, for example, Julia Goldani Telles of The Affair led the way.)