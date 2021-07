CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Evil brought something quite different to CBS when it premiered in the fall of 2019. Among a sea of sitcoms and procedurals, Evil followed three investigators for the Catholic church, who'd been tasked with deciding whether or not several odd occurrences around New York City were due to demonic possession and other supernatural meddling. Throughout its 13-episode first season, the Evil cast helped the show ride the line between the potentially mundane and the definitely creepy, even if it wasn't because of devils, angels, or the like.