‘Sexy Beasts’ Netflix Trailer Baffles Social Media: “The Furry Agenda Never Sleeps”
Netflix is about to take the basic concept of Love is Blind to absolute nightmarish levels. In their new series, Sexy Beasts, the platform blends a dating reality show with, um, furries. Real-life singles will find love while sporting prosthetics that shield their face — but instead of, say, a masquerade ball, Sexy Beasts outfits the cast in animal costumes. And these aren’t cute costumes: contestants wear shockingly realistic panda, devil, beaver, and dolphin masks, among many others.decider.com