Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Sexy Beasts’ Netflix Trailer Baffles Social Media: “The Furry Agenda Never Sleeps”

By Fletcher Peters
Decider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix is about to take the basic concept of Love is Blind to absolute nightmarish levels. In their new series, Sexy Beasts, the platform blends a dating reality show with, um, furries. Real-life singles will find love while sporting prosthetics that shield their face — but instead of, say, a masquerade ball, Sexy Beasts outfits the cast in animal costumes. And these aren’t cute costumes: contestants wear shockingly realistic panda, devil, beaver, and dolphin masks, among many others.

decider.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Delaney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleeps#Oureric#Catastrophe#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix launches Sexy Beasts, a new “blind” dating series: disturbing is little

Netflix was born as a visionary video rental company, in the style Blockbuster, at the end of the 90s. However, from one moment to another and with the globalization of the Internet, it began, little by little, to produce its own content. Its formula became a real success and today it is a leader in the streaming market. In fact, it has an infinite catalog with very dissimilar proposals. So much so that his new release called Sexy Beasts has caused talk.
TV SeriesWashington Post

Lions, tigers, bears, love? Netflix’s ‘Sexy Beasts’ baffles the Internet.

A grasshopper and a dolphin walk into a bar. There’s no joke here, only romance: In Netflix’s newly announced reality show “Sexy Beasts,” which premieres on July 21, hopeful daters don prosthetic-heavy disguises in search of a connection beyond physical attraction, a blind date by way of “The Masked Singer” and a nightmare.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Dad

Netflix’s “Sexy Beasts” Proves We’re Officially Out of Dating Show Ideas

We have finally run out of dating show ideas. I don’t know, maybe we already had, but the new Netflix dating show seems to take things out of this world. Sometimes literally. “Sexy Beasts”, is a dating show that is “all about personality.” So a single will go on a few blind dates without knowing what they truly look like. Because those blind dates will be wearing movie-level prosthetics and makeup to make them look like…animals.
TV SeriesPosted by
InsideHook

What Did We Do to Deserve “Sexy Beasts,” Netflix’s New Fever Dream of a Reality Dating Show?

Spend 79 seconds of your life watching the fresh hell Netflix hath unleashed upon the unsuspecting masses in the form of a trailer for Sexy Beasts, a forthcoming reality dating show in which contests are disguised in grotesque costumes, and it’s clear the streaming giant is trying to punish us for something.What, exactly, we’ve done to offend the powers that be at Netflix remains unclear, but cold, calculated retribution is the only logical explanation for the waking nightmare that is Sexy Beasts.
TV Serieswliw.org

‘Sexy Beasts’ Is Coming To Netflix, And We Have … Questions

Sometimes, a trailer drops that instantly catches the attention of one’s Twitter feed, and I started seeing discussions of Sexy Beasts as soon as Netflix put the spot out there. And that makes sense, since it opens with a scene where a woman wearing a panda head talks to a man made up to look like a bull with Carrot Top’s hair.
TV SeriesPolygon

Netflix’s new dating show Sexy Beasts demands contestants’ animal instincts

Netflix, on top of being a home for auteur filmmakers’ passion projects, giant blockbuster anime adaptations, and interactive game-like storytelling, is also a premiere player in the reality TV genre. And in true MTV-of-the-mid-2000s fashion, the streamers’ latest trend is all about dating competitions like Too Hot to Handle and The Circle. Their latest high-concept show promises to somehow out high-concept them all.
TV SeriesGamespot

What's New On Netflix In July 2021? Sexy Beasts, Dynasty Warriors, And More

Netflix is unleashing a slew of new content for July 2021. This includes a whole lot of Netflix Anime selections, the return of I Think You Should Leave, and a very bizarre new dating show. Check out all the new movies, TV shows, and original content coming to the streaming service in July below, along with a few recommendations.
TV SeriesPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Netflix Drops Trailer For Ridiculous New Dating Show, ‘Sexy Beasts,’ Because We Thought TV Couldn’t Get Any Dumber

Cue up the George Strait because I hate everything…. Gimmicky dating shows are a dime a dozen but for fuck’s sake, when have we gone too far?. According to Variety, Netflix has signed on for two seasons, TWO SEASONS, of a new show called Sexy Beasts, where contestants will go on a series of blind dates wearing insanely bizarre costumes to take the focus off looks and place it back on personality.
TV SeriesVulture

It’s the Fourth Circle of Anthropomorphic Hell in Netflix’s Sexy Beasts Trailer

It took a few years, but Netflix is finally courting that coveted Genesis “Land of Confusion” music-video crowd. In the trailer for its new dating series Sexy Beasts, a show we had zero idea was a thing until this morning, we’re introduced to a series of young, hot singles whose young, hot faces are covered by elaborate masks and prosthetics. But, obviously, everyone knows they’re still hot, even if those panda and dolphin ensembles try to hide it. The premise is to find out if these singles can fall in love based on “personality alone,” which, if Netflix were to repeat itself, actually can happen. We have a feeling the Chewbacca who declares “ass first, personality second” will go far. Sexy Beasts will drop for hate-watching on July 21.
PetsSlate

An Unhappy Furry on Netflix’s Animal-Head Dating Show Sexy Beasts

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the trailer for its latest high-concept reality show: It’s called Sexy Beasts, and it approximates blind dating by having all of its contestants wear animal heads throughout the courtship process. And you thought they’d never top Love Is Blind! (The show is a remake of a BBC series.) As the trailer racked up millions of views, it didn’t take long for “furries” to start trending on Twitter. But was this show actually in any way furry-approved? To find out, I called up Joe Strike, the author of Furry Nation: The True Story of America’s Most Misunderstood Subculture and a certified greymuzzle, i.e. veteran furry. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
TV SeriesThrillist

Netflix's 'Sexy Beasts' Looks Like the Strangest Dating Show Ever

It's like 'The Masked Singer' meets 'Love Is Blind.'. Let's be real: In the world of dating, as much as people like to tout how they value personality over looks, being physically attracted to somebody does matter to an extent. Of course you want someone who's kind and funny and has the same interests as you, but even those who'd like to claim that they are the least vain among us think about appearance at least a little bit.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Dating Show 'Sexy Beasts' Is Shocking Even to the Internet

Netflix released a preview for its new dating show Sexy Beasts on Wednesday, and social media is losing its collective mind. The series puts a twist on the "blind date" concept by dressing its contestants up in elaborate prosthetics and makeup to ensure that they can only judge each other by their personalities. Many commenters are stunned by the arrangement.