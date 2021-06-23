Cancel
Lucas County, OH

Lucas County Citizen Levy Review Committee Unanimously Approves TARTA Sales Tax Levy Proposal

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lucas County Citizen Levy Review Committee unanimously approved the sales tax levy proposal presented by the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) at the Committee’s meeting on June 22, 2021. TARTA’s proposal is to replace a 2.5 mills property tax with a 0.5 percent transit and transportation infrastructure sales tax and expand service across Lucas County. The levy request is for placement on the Nov. 2, 2021 ballot.

