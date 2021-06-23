First Coast housing inventory begins to stabilize, prices still rising

After prices went down a little bit last week, the nation’s average gas prices have started going up once again, rising 2.5 cents per gallon from a week ago to $3.09, according to GasBuddy. The national average is now 4.7 cents higher than a month ago and 92.1 cents higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has gone up 2.3 cents in the last week and is now at $3.24 per gallon.