Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

First Coast housing inventory begins to stabilize, prices still rising

By James Cannon
Posted by 
Jacksonville Business Journal
Jacksonville Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The average single-family residence was about $277,000 for May, up about 6.4% since the beginning of the year.

www.bizjournals.com
Community Policy
Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville, FL
778
Followers
1K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

The Jacksonville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/jacksonville
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Coast#Still Rising
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Housing
Related
Retailthedetroitbureau.com

Sales Still Red Hot Even as Inventories Dwindle Down

The first half of 2021 was a bit like a tale of two cities as carmakers and dealers grappled with declining inventories and fewer vehicles to sell amid strong demand and brisk sales. Carmakers such as General Motors, Toyota, Hyundai, Nissan and Volkswagen all reported big increases in sales compared...
Real EstateFredericksburg Standard

Existing-home sales, prices increase as inventory shrinks

Texas’ existing-home sales increased 2.5% month over month (MOM) to 29,000 transactions in May but remained more than 2,000 sales below peak levels reached at the start of the year. The average home stayed on the market for just one month, a record-low duration since the series started in 1997.
Pensacola, FLWEAR

Downtown Pensacola housing prices rise as gentrification sets in

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Downtown Pensacola is changing. "As you drive around this neighborhood, you will see a lot of new, very expensive housing," says Sherri Myers, Pensacola City Council, District 2. Block after block, not only are newer, more expensive homes being put in, but those who once called the...
Vigo County, INWTHI

Housing prices up, availability down in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In Vigo County, the housing market has been busier than normal. Experts say it's a seller's dream, but a buyer's nightmare. Realtors say that with the market in the condition it is in, it is important you do your homework. Chip Miller is the president...
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

Used Car Prices Are Starting to Stabilize

Prices haven't reached pre-pandemic levels yet, but experts believe the worst is behind us. Used car prices have reached such record-breaking highs in the United States that even Saturn prices—a car company that's been defunct for over a decade—are through the roof. The issue, in part, is driven by new vehicle shortages due to months of production woes compounded by staffing and supply-chain problems, as well as the ongoing semiconductor backlog.
Real EstateTelegraph

House prices rise at fastest rate in 16 years

House prices rose at the fastest pace in more than 16 years in June as buyers rushed to snap up homes before the end of the stamp duty holiday. The average cost of a property in the UK surged 13.4pc year-on-year to hit £245,432 last month, according to lender Nationwide. Prices in June were 5pc higher than those recorded in March, when the stamp duty holiday was initially due to finish.
TrafficWNCY

Gas Prices Still Rising Prior To July 4th

After prices went down a little bit last week, the nation’s average gas prices have started going up once again, rising 2.5 cents per gallon from a week ago to $3.09, according to GasBuddy. The national average is now 4.7 cents higher than a month ago and 92.1 cents higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has gone up 2.3 cents in the last week and is now at $3.24 per gallon.
Corvallis, ORcorvallisadvocate.com

Building Material Prices and Rising Housing Costs Explained

What do hobby woodworkers, realtors, construction professionals, and home buyers all have in common? They are highly aware that prices of building materials have spiked historically in the past year, and the housing market responded. Raw building materials such as lumber, plywood, concrete, and rebar have all rose in price...
Real EstateBusiness Insider

Crozier Launches First-Time Home Buyers' Assistance Program for Employees as Housing Prices Continue to Rise

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - C.F. Crozier & Associates Inc. (Crozier), a leader in land development engineering, has launched a First-Time Home Buyers' Assistance Program which provides a contribution of up to $20,000 per employee to help fund the down payment on the purchase of their first home. The program is designed to address the evolving needs of employees and help remove the barriers to home ownership.