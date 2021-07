One of Georgia's offseason transfer portal additions will not suit up for the Dawgs and will instead play for a conference rival. Former Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage announced, via his personal Instagram account, that he has committed to Tennessee. Turnage is already listed as an active student who's been admitted for the summer in Tennessee's online directory The Bulldogs landed a commitment from Turnage in May but unlike West Virginia transfer Tykee Smith and Clemson transfer Derion Kendrick, Turnage was never announced and locked in as a signee.